US Lawmakers Call on Justice to Investigate His Alleged Profiling of Asians | News about racing issues





Nearly 100 members of Congress and watch groups are concerned about anti-Asian biases at the Justice Department.

Nearly 100 members of Congress are asking the United States Attorney General to investigate allegations of racial profiling of Asians by the Department of Justice. Racial profiling is both illegal and corrosive to our democracy, according to the letter seen by Al Jazeera. Over the years, several people of Asian descent have been falsely accused by the Justice Department of espionage, he said. Axios reported that the letter was delivered on Thursday. The common thread running through each of these cases was a defendant with an Asian last name and an innocent life who was turned upside down, according to the letter. Signs used during anti-Asian hate protests are on display during the press preview of Responses: Asian American Voices Resisting the Tides of Racism at the Museum of Chinese in America [File: Mary Altaffer/AP Photo] The letter also called for training on implicit bias for the agency. The move comes after the Justice Department decided last week to drop all charges against a Chinese researcher arrested last year for visa fraud as part of his Chinese initiative to prevent the transfer of US technology. . Tang Juan, a visiting scholar at the Davis School of Medicine at the University of California, was arrested in July last year for allegedly concealing his military affiliation. In a case filed with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, prosecutors said they were considering dismissing the indictment and quashing the trial, but gave no reason. The move comes after the defense demanded that the case be dismissed, based on recently leaked evidence from a report by FBI analysts who questioned whether the question of the military service visa application was clear enough. for Chinese medical scientists at universities and military hospitals. At least five Chinese researchers were arrested last year on the issue and two remain in prison. Civil liberties groups, such as the American Civil Liberties Union and the Asian Law Caucus, have expressed concern about the cases, saying they reflect anti-Chinese bias. Defense attorneys say their clients’ real crime is against US-China policy. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian last week accused the United States of arresting its citizens studying in the country on fabricated charges, violating the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese nationals. [File: Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo] The Justice Department launched the China Initiative three years ago under former President Donald Trump to counter threats to China’s national security. The move also comes after US Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman visited China earlier this week. Sherman, the second US official, met with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials. The visit was intended to set the stage for further exchanges and a possible meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this year. Prior to the Tang’s arrest, she sought refuge at the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco, following an FBI interrogation with her mother and daughter. The judge in charge of the case then ordered the FBI interview canceled because Tang had not read his rights to Miranda, warning against self-incrimination. The judge in the Song Chen case, another Chinese researcher and visiting scholar at Stanford University, had ordered the FBI questioning to be dropped for the same reason. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian last week accused the United States of arresting its citizens studying in the country on fabricated charges, violating the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese nationals.

