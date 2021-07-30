Films to celebrate this Friendship Day with





Friendship movies in Hollywood and Bollywood have come a very long way, from unconventional friendships to teenage melodrama.

DNA Web Team Jul 30, 2021 9:22 PM IS

Friendship Day 2021 is approaching and you might be planning a meeting with your best friend or a group of close friends. On the big screen, friendship films have entertained us for decades and have left an indelible impression.

Because going to the movies to see what’s new is difficult due to the COVID-19 pandemic, why not watch some classics instead? Grab your favorite snacks and drinks and spend the weekend with family, friends or alone watching those movies.

Take a look at some amazing movies of all time to watch and enjoy this weekend –

1. Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani

“Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” is a romantic comedy-drama directed by Ayan Mukerji, written by Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor play the lead role and Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin play supporting roles.

2.3 idiots

‘3 Idiots’ is based on the novel Five Point Someone by Chetan Bhagat and directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film stars Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya and is a comedy about the societal pressures facing Indian students.

3. The benefits of being a wallflower

Stephen Chbosky’s “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” is a 2012 American drama film based on his own 1999 novel. Logan Lerman plays Charlie, a teenage boy who writes letters to an anonymous friend about his challenges, tragedies and success as he goes through his freshman year of high school. The video highlights his post-traumatic stress disorder, which he is unaware of, as he cruises through high school and makes new friends. Emma Watson and Ezra Miller play Emma Watson and Ezra Miller respectively.

4. Dil Chahta Hai

Ritesh Sidhwani produced ‘Dil Chahta Hia’ is a film written and directed by Farhan Akhtar. The film follows three college graduate buddies, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna, through a pivotal phase in their love life. Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia are among the cast.

5. Perfect location

Jason Moore directed and Kay Cannon wrote the musical movie “Pitch Perfect”. Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Hana Mae Lee, Alexis Knapp, Ester Dean, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, Wanetah Walmsley, Adam DeVine, Ben Platt, Utkarsh Ambudkar, John Michael Higgins and Elizabeth Banks font part of the excellent actors. The Barden Bellas of Barden University face another a cappella group from their school for the National title.

6. Get moving !!

‘Rock On !!’ is a 2008 musical drama written and directed by Abhishek Kapoor, produced by Farhan Akhtar, and starring the Shankar-Ehsaan soundtrack. The film stars Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Luke Kenny and Purab Kohli as members of the Mumbai-based grunge rock band ‘Magik’ which reunited in 2008.

7. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Karan Johar wrote and directed the romantic dramatic comedy ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. Along with Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan, it stars the popular Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.Sana Saeed makes her film debut in this film. The story weaves two love triangles separated by years.

8. The Shawshank Redemption

“The Shawshank Redemption,” a 1994 American drama film based on the 1982 short story by Stephen King, Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption, was written and directed by Frank Darabont. Despite his protests of innocence, banker Andy Dufresne is sentenced to life in prison for the deaths of his wife and boyfriend at Shawshank State Penitentiary.

9. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Abbas Tyrewala wrote and directed the romantic comedy “Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na”, which was produced by Mansoor Khan and Aamir Khan under the name Aamir Khan Productions. Imran Khan, Aamir’s nephew and main actor, as well as supporting actor Prateik Babbar, make their film debut.

10. Forrest Gump

Forrest Gump is a 1994 American drama drama film directed by Robert Zemeckis and written by Eric Roth with comedic aspects. It is based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom and stars Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson and Sally Field.

