No evidence the man who filmed the Capitol riot led her, or was antifa





A viral image claims that a member of the left-wing antifa movement disguised himself as a supporter of Donald Trump and instigated the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol that left five dead.

The image, posted to Facebook on June 21 and shared widely over a month later, was reported as part of Facebook’s efforts to tackle fake news and disinformation on its news feed. (Learn more about our partnership with Facebook.)

The post alludes to activist John Earle Sullivan, a 27-year-old man from Utah who has often posed as a reporter to record protests. He joined Trump supporters in the riots on Capitol Hill, has widely recorded the violence, and is charged with crimes for his participation.

But we found no evidence that Sullivan was a member of antifa, or that he caused the riot, even as he was celebrating the acts of violence he recorded.

Antifa means “anti-fascist”. It is a broad coalition of loosely affiliated left activists that has been around for decades, but has seen a resurgence since Trump was elected in 2016.

Sullivan told PolitiFact in January that he was not part of the anti-fa coalition and had visited Capitol Hill to document what was going on.

The viral image

The image shows two whiteboards, both of which have a photo and text.

The top panel, without identifying him by name, shows a widely circulated photo of Sullivan, who became one of the riot’s best-known figures. The caption reads: “This is a known anti-fa member who was paid $ 70,000 for his video of the Capitol riots on January 6.”

The bottom panel shows a man wearing a “Trump 2020” hat pulled over his eyes. The caption suggests the photo is of Sullivan, saying, “The FBI says they have no evidence that the antifa members dressed up as Trump supporters and caused the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.”

Sullivan’s role in the riot

According to reports, news outlets paid Sullivan $ 90,000 for his riot videos, including one that captured the fatal shootout by a Capitol Hill police officer Ashli ​​Babbit, who was with rioters who tried to force their way into the Chamber of the Chamber. In May, federal authorities seized $ 90,000 from Sullivan in connection with the criminal case against him.

The Justice Department has so far charged 556 people in connection with the siege, according to a database maintained by the George Washington University Center on Extremism.

The charges against Sullivan include criminal interference with law enforcement and the number of weapons. According to the charges, he ran an organization called Insurgence USA, through which he organized protests, and he posed as a journalist. Wearing a bulletproof vest and gas mask on January 6, he said, he entered the Capitol with others through a broken window and filmed the violence, which video footage shows him in motion to encourage.

The charges do not say if Sullivan wore pro-Trump clothing.

Sullivan’s affiliations are complicated, according to reports on him.

The protests he organized included a protest featuring black leaders as well as members of the Proud Boys, an all-male extremist group linked to white nationalism, and he organized rallies for racial justice as well as a rally in gun rights advocate, in which he marched with self-proclaimed militia members, the Washington Post reported. It “has grown accustomed to blurring the lines between activism, advocacy journalism and opposition research,” the New Yorker wrote.

The New Yorker quoted Sullivan in an unpublished brief: “I was able to collaborate with the left in their community to gather information. But I can also connect with the right and be successful in their presence without them being combative towards me.

Our decision

A viral image claims that a “known antifa member” disguised himself as a Trump supporter “and caused the riot on Capitol Hill” on January 6.

Activist John Earle Sullivan, whose photo appears in the image, has joined Trump supporters in the riot, has extensively filmed and encouraged violence, and is charged with crimes for his participation. But there is no evidence that he was part of antifa, or that he caused the riot.

We rate the post primarily as bogus.

