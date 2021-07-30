Pegasus: Narendra Modi’s government rejects espionage allegations as ‘non-problem’





Narendra Modi’s government on Friday dismissed the allegation that Pegasus spyware was used to spy on Indians as a non-problem and rejected the opposition’s request for immediate discussion in both houses of Parliament . The Minister of Informatics (Ashwini Vaishnaw) has already made a detailed statement in both chambers. A non-problem is used to block the chamber. There are many other important people-related issues, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told Lok Sabha during Question Time as the opposition called for a discussion.

This (Pegasus) is not a problem and neither is it a serious problem, Joshi stressed. For the ninth day, Parliament was rocked by protests as the opposition sought an immediate discussion on the disclosure by an international consortium of 17 media organizations that Israeli-made Pegasus spyware was used to target individuals in the world for surveillance purposes. The list of potential targets included the names of many prominent Indians, including politicians, journalists, activists and constitutional figures. According to Israel, spyware is only sold to governments. The Modi government has neither confirmed nor denied purchasing the spyware. As the Lok Sabha met on Friday, House Congressman Adhir Chowdhury said the opposition had since the start of the monsoon session demanded a discussion on Pegasus. Along with Pegasus, other issues such as agricultural laws, Covid and rising prices can also be discussed, he said. The president cut Adhir short and said he could raise the issue after Question Time. But a little later the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs stood up to describe Pegasus as a non-problem and a non-serious problem that did not merit discussion. As the opposition stood firm on Pegasus’ first discussion and continued to protest in the House well, the Lok Sabha was adjourned until Monday. On Wednesday, leaders of 14 opposition parties gathered in parliament to reiterate their determination to push for a discussion in parliament and a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the espionage allegations. Contrary to the Modi government’s dismissive stance, the government of Israel has said it takes the allegations seriously. The Israeli government said in a statement on Wednesday: Israel grants cyber licenses only to nation states and only for the purposes of fighting terrorism and crime. Israel has set up a high-level inter-ministerial team to investigate the spyware allegations. The Modi government’s refusal to even talk about the issue in parliament has revealed its repeated assertions so far that it is ready to discuss all issues and that the opposition has deliberately disrupted the debate as unsuccessful. On more than one occasion, the government has accused the opposition of not being interested in debate and discussion and has expressed its willingness to discuss all issues. Even President Om Birla had called on slogans shouting MPs to drop their protest since the government was ready to discuss any issues they wanted. Amid the uproar, the government managed to introduce two bills on Friday. On Thursday, he passed two bills without any discussion, blaming the opposition. We do not want to pass bills without discussion, but unfortunately the opposition does not allow it. I call on the opposition to participate in the discussions, Joshi said. The minister told reporters that the opposition could always seek clarification from Vaishnaw, who in his statement described the spyware allegations as an attempt to slander India but did not answer the only question posed. : Did India Buy Pegasus Spyware? The opposition rejected Vaishnaws’ statement and demanded that after a discussion, no less that the Union Home Secretary Amit Shah clarify the government’s position because Pegasus spying involves confidentiality. and internal security.

