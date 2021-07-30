Politics
Beijing has increased the risk of investing in China. Don’t run away. Look further.
China’s crackdown on the private tutoring industry sparked significant volatility in its stock markets last week, once again reminding investors of the risks of investing in emerging markets. But this latest episode is not a good reason to avoid the world’s second-largest economy altogether. Instead, investors should be more selective and find safer corners of the Chinese market to invest in over the next several years.
Since the beginning of this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping has described the growing after-school tutoring industry in the country as a chronic disease that has increased the costs of educating children and maintained the rate of childcare. birth rate in China. Last week, regulators ordered tutoring companies to become nonprofits and imposed severe restrictions on their business activities. Shares of China’s three largest online education providers have already fallen for most of the year and lost two-thirds of their market value almost overnight.
Although these companies represent only a small portion of the Chinese stock market, the government’s sudden actions have sent a clear signal to global investors: Beijing can interfere in any industry or company it chooses, regardless. implications for capital markets. In recent months, Chinese authorities have stepped up scrutiny of tech and internet companies over antitrust and cybersecurity issues, bringing down many stocks.
The prospect of lingering regulatory uncertainty weighed on Chinese equities across the board. Since reports of a government crackdown on education companies were released on July 23, the $ 6.2 billion
iShares MSCI China
the exchange-traded fund (ticker: MCHI) plunged 13% over the next three trading days as the majority of its holdings suffered losses. Among the 160 Chinese funds followed by
The morning star,
120 have fallen by more than 10% over this period. Most of the funds recovered some losses later.
Volatility is a reminder that when it comes to emerging markets, fundamentals aren’t the only thing that matters. Geopolitical and regulatory risks could significantly reduce the value of Chinese stocks relative to their US peers.
Alibaba Holding Group
(BABA), for example, trades at 19 times forward earnings, or about a third of
Amazon.coms
(AMZN) 55 times.
For investors, now may be the time to look beyond the broad-based industry leaders, who are more likely to become targets of regulatory action, and seek out some of the less obvious opportunities.
Compared to large overseas listed companies, Chinese locally listed companies, especially smaller ones, have held up relatively well in recent times. After underperforming for the past five years, the
Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap
The ETF (ASHS), which tracks 500 medium and small stocks on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, has beaten the MSCI China index this year.
Index funds have focused on sectors of China’s old economy, such as
Global X MSCI China Energy
ETF (CHIE),
Global X MSCI China Utilities
ETF (CHIU), and
Global X MSCI China Materials
ETF (CHIM), also went through the last liquidation relatively unscathed. The lower valuations of these sectors mean they could be a safer choice for the next two years, especially as the global economy recovers from the pandemic and international demand for Chinese goods rebounds.
|ETF / Ticker
|Expense ratio
|AUM (thousands)
|Cumulative return for the year
|5-year return
|Fidelity China / FHKCX region
|0.93%
|$ 2,400
|-4.6%
|18.4%
|Opportunities of Oberweis China / OBCHX
|1.95
|107
|1.8
|19.9
|Matthews China Small Business / MCSMX
|1.43
|434
|6.0
|27.2
Note: data as of July 29, 2021; 5-year returns are annualized
Source: Morning Star
Yet when it comes to China, no industry is immune to political uncertainties. Beijing’s crackdown on environmental pollution, for example, crippled some industrial companies a few years ago.
Investors willing to pay a higher expense ratio should consider active funds managed by seasoned managers, who can take expensive or risky bets off the table if necessary and look for stocks that move more skillfully. Managers in emerging markets are generally much more likely to beat their benchmarks than their peers focused on US equities.
The $ 2.4 billion
Fidelity China region
(FHKCX), for example, has reduced its holdings of mainland Chinese stocks over the past two years, while investing more assets in stocks of Taiwanese companies. This helped the fund mitigate its losses in the last massive sell-off in China. The fund holds around 100 stocks, with a heavy overweight position in the consumer discretionary sector.
Likewise, the $ 107 million
Opportunities of Oberweis China
(OBCHX) divested its positions in major Chinese tech stocks like Alibaba and
Tencent Holdings
(TCEHY) throughout the year, and adding companies that could become the winners of the next generations. We are looking for companies that are leaders in emerging markets with a high growth rate, or those that are innovative and take part in existing players, explains portfolio manager Jim Oberweis.
Over the next year or so, the fund will also seek out companies that generate most of their income in foreign markets outside of China, Oberweis said, where the next stage of the post-Covid economic recovery is expected to take place.
Oberweis likes Chinese semiconductor companies that supply global electronics giants, such as
All winning technologies
(300458.Shenzhen) and affordable mainstream brands that are growing in popularity, such as the sportswear manufacturer
Lining
(2331.Hong-Kong). These industries are unlikely to be targeted by regulators, he says.
The two funds have generated an average annual return of 18% and 20%, respectively, over the past five years, while the benchmark MSCI China has gained 13% each year.
For an active game in Chinese small caps, the $ 434 million
Matthews China Small Business
(MCSMX) has generated an average annual return of 27% over the past five years, but still trades at just 14 times earnings, versus 16 times the large-cap benchmarks. This means more room for growth in valuations.
Write to Evie Liu at [email protected]
