Press release | Press releases | Writing

WASHINGTON – In a speech to the Senate, US Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and lead author of the Dream Act, today pleaded for the creation a pathway to citizenship for undocumented migrants through the budget reconciliation process. During his speech, Durbin argued that due to four years of former President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance”, anti-immigrant policies and the refusal of Congressional Republicans to pass immigration legislation meaningful and bipartisan, the only viable option at present for shifting a path to citizenship is through the process of budget reconciliation.

“Last night… we sat with the President of the United States for over an hour. We were discussing with him and with Vice President Harris the need for immigration reform in our country … it is because President Biden understands that we cannot wait any longer to mend America’s broken immigration system. . It has been 35 years, 35 years since we passed a meaningful immigration bill, ”said Durbin. “Under the last administration, our failed immigration system completely collapsed. Former President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy on the southern border was not only inhumane, it was ineffective. It has made our nation weaker and less secure … Some of my fellow Republicans have tried to blame President Biden, who [has] in power for six months, with the failure of our immigration system. But the reality is that Donald Trump is the one who caused the crisis on our border. “

Durbin continued, “President Biden also recognizes that it is not enough to just fix Donald Trump’s mess. We must pave the way for citizenship for the Dreamers and others who improve our economy every day and who, over the years, contribute to its growth. The vast majority of Americans agree with this – Democrats, Republicans and Independents… Giving these people a chance to become citizens is the right thing to do. It will help our economy. Reforms to our immigration system could add $ 150 billion to the purchasing power of our economy each year and, over the next ten years, increase our country’s GDP by $ 1.5 trillion. That’s enough money to pay off every student loan in America just by doing the right thing for immigrants to our country.

Durbin concluded: “… I believe that the only viable option right now to take the path of citizenship is through reconciliation. The overwhelming majority of Americans support this path, [recognizing] many [immigrants] who risked their lives to save Americans during the pandemic. It is an essential part of our economic recovery and the rebuilding of our communities. It cannot wait any longer.

