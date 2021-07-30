Amber roster chaos, Boris Johnson please end this holiday roulette

The travel industry has only one demand for the government: give us a break.

Vacationers, operators, agents and airlines have all taken a kick out since the pandemic broke.

We have done a lot of research on what the British public want.

It’s no surprise to find that after living through hell for a year and a half, we all desperately want to go on vacation.

But the constant back-and-forth and mixed messages from the government are horribly eroding public trust and causing enormous frustration.

Can’t blame travelers for staying away.

No one wants to take the financial risk and the huge disappointment of booking a vacation that will then be canceled.

Each day seems to bring new restrictions that inevitably destroy the plans of thousands of us. Martyn sumner

Annual leave abroad is by far the biggest expense of the year for most people. The rules are too confusing at the moment. One minute somewhere is on the green list, the next one is gone.

And every day seems to bring new restrictions that inevitably destroy the plans of thousands of us.

I used to think of traffic lights as three colors. Not so. If you are based at No10, we seem to have red, green, amber and more amber.

This extra word wreaked so much havoc on families who had planned or worse yet, had booked a trip to France, our next door neighbor and a favorite destination for British holidaymakers.

France has been put on the orange-plus list, which means you have to quarantine for ten days on return, which many of us cannot do.

It could change. But there is still no word. It’s tomorrow in August, summer vacation is fast approaching.

The reason why we cannot go on vacation to France seems to be the emergence of the Beta variant in French foreign territory Reunion, an island 6,000 miles from mainland France.

What is even more surprising is that the cases in our mainland neighbors are actually much lower than in the UK.

The rest of Europe is allowed to enter the UK from August 2, provided they are double-stitched. So we should be allowed to travel to countries with lower cases than the UK and not face a punitive quarantine on return.

Meanwhile, Greece is considering tightening rules on the popular islands and Italy has extended its quarantine rules for British travelers by maintaining its mandatory five-day isolation on arrival.

In addition to insecurity and indecision, families have to fork out for expensive PCR tests. A colleague takes his family of four on vacation. Making sure everyone is ready to travel cost him 400.

It just doesn’t work when lateral flow testing is free at drugstores and we have a premier vaccination program. But for some reason, travel restrictions are stricter now than last summer, when vaccines weren’t available.

Tour operators know that holidays are a big expense for British families. Our commitment to customers means that when travel plans are cut short, we reimburse the difference and bear the costs.

And we do this despite the fact that we haven’t had any income for 17 months. We only get paid when our clients go on vacation.

Vacation businesses are resilient, they’ve had tough times before, but this chaos brings them to their knees.

Many took years to build and another summer without travel could crush them. The ever-changing rules at a time when we might open up travel is like kicking someone when they’re down.

Another summer of travel chaos won’t just ruin the vacation this year. It could also have a serious ripple effect for future breaks.

Because the risk in all of this struggle and tension for vacation businesses is that if they start to fail, less competition means your annual vacation will cost you much, much more.

Nor will we have the huge choice of vacations that we all are used to enjoying. It is clear that the government does not understand the travel industry and wrongly views vacations as a luxury.

But we’re a huge industry that in 2019 was worth $ 36 billion at the Exchequer.

And other industries depend on us. Retail is suffering because people don’t buy sunscreen, bikinis, and new wardrobes for summer travel.

Inbound travel also relies on overseas travel for airplane seats to bring billions of dollars worth of visitors to the UK.

To add insult to injury, the government briefed the industry on major travel decisions via Twitter.

It cannot continue. The government needs to stop changing its mind and start making sound, sensible decisions. Give us a proper and forward-looking framework for how travel can work and what vacationers CAN do. So stick to it.

No more messing around. No more holiday roulette. Immediately remove quarantine or self-isolation.

Make travel affordable for families by trusting the vaccination program and let travelers take the cheapest lateral flow tests.

Our departments need to start talking with each other and with other countries so they can find a way to make travel viable again.

Stop the fuss and give us all the respect and vacation we deserve after a year and a half.

5 Martyn Sumners is Executive Director of the AITO Travel Association