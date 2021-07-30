India and China to hold 12th round of corps commanders talks in Moldo tomorrow

Border dispute between India and China: India and China will hold the 12th Corps commanders’ level meeting at the Ladakh impasse on Saturday July 31. The meeting will be held in Moldo, on the Chinese side of the Real Control Line (LAC) at 10:30 am.

There are reports that the two sides are expected to discuss the disengagement of the hot springs and Gogra heights areas in eastern Ladakh.

READ | Mamata Banerjee pleads for anti-BJP front in Delhi, says “democracy must survive”

The ninth round of commander-level talks took place earlier on January 24 and facilitated the disengagement of troops around the northern and southern shores of Lake Pangong, where the armies of the two countries clashed for more than 10 months.

The disengagement was announced on February 11.

Under the disengagement agreement signed between the two countries, they had completely evacuated the Finger region north of Pangong Tso Lake and the Kailash Hill Range to the south and sent their armies behind.

Even after the disengagement of the first phase, there were many disputed areas on the LAC adjoining eastern Ladakh, where there were tensions between the armies of the two countries. Gogra and Hot Spring were also among these disputed areas.

However, at the last meeting, China denied any dispute in any area other than Pangong Tso.

A meeting of military commanders was agreed after the meeting between the foreign ministers of India and China this month. In the same vein, the meeting to be held on Saturday is considered important.

ALSO ON ABP LIVE | Trials to mix Covishield and Covaxin vaccines will begin soon

The ongoing border dispute between India and China in eastern Ladakh has been going on since May of last year. But so far, soldiers stationed at outposts on both sides have not been able to return.

Significantly, so far there have been continuous talks at the diplomatic and military levels between India and China to resolve the ALC dispute. Troops from both countries have also returned from some places and the soldiers have gone to the old hideout but an agreement has yet to be reached on Hot Spring and Gogra.

In June of last year, there was a violent clash between the two countries, which was the first such incident in decades. In this incident, 20 Indian army soldiers were martyred while around 40 PLA ​​soldiers from China were killed. However, China has never given the world the real number of the deaths of its soldiers.

Xi Jinping’s visit to Lhasa amid Indo-Chinese dispute

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with senior military officials in Lhasa and stressed the importance of long-term stability and prosperity in Tibet. A day after news of Jinping’s unannounced visit to India’s strategically important region, including Nyingchi, on the Arunachal Pradesh border, state media reported his meeting with senior military officials. in Lhasa.

The Global Times said in its news that Jinping had met with senior officials of the Chinese army command in Tibet and called for a full strengthening of the training work and war readiness of soldiers. It was Jinping’s first visit to Tibet as president, which lasted from Wednesday to Friday last week. But Chinese state media kept the related news confidential until completion.

As part of his visit, Jinping first visited Nyingchi, a strategically important town on the border with Arunachal Pradesh in India. He arrived at Nyingchi station and inquired about things related to it. State media said his visit ended with a meeting with military officials stationed in Tibet. When meeting with officials, he stressed the importance of long-term stability and prosperity in Tibet. Jinping’s first visit to Tibet comes amid the ongoing military standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh.