Delta, Trump, Haiti: your Friday night briefing

Good evening. Here is the latest at the end of Friday.

1. People who have been vaccinated can spread the virus, although rarely, the CDC reported.

The agency cited an outbreak in Provincetown, Massachusetts, after more than 60,000 people celebrated on July 4. It has multiplied to nearly 469 cases in the state on Thursday, three-quarters of which were fully immune.

The research informed the agencies’ decision this week to advise even vaccinated Americans to resume wearing masks in indoor public spaces in some areas.

Vaccines remain effective against severe Covid, and infections in vaccinated people are rare. But the agency concluded that vaccines carry high levels of the virus if infected with the Delta variant, making them likely to transmit the virus as often as unvaccinated people.

The average number of cases of the virus in New York has quadrupled since early July, to more than 1,000 a day. Hospitalizations are up 90% since July 4, to more than 300 people, most of them unvaccinated or vaccinated but immunocompromised.

Broadway audiences will need proof of vaccination and masks. Unvaccinated children will be able to attend performances if they are tested for the virus.

2. Donald Trump urged the Justice Department to declare the 2020 election results corrupt.

Just say the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me, the president said on December 27, as Richard Donoghue, then deputy acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen, summed up.

The Justice Department provided notes from Donoghues to the House Oversight and Reform Committee, which is investigating the Trump administration’s efforts to illegally overturn election results.

The requests were an extraordinary case of a president interfering with an agency to advance his personal agenda.

Separately, the Treasury Department must turn over Trump tax returns to Congressional investigators, the Justice Department said in a legal opinion.

3. They thought I was dead.

In his first interview since the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Mose, his widow, Martine Mose, recounts that night.

Hit by gunfire, she lay bloodied on the floor next to her bed, unable to breathe, as the assassins stormed the room. The only thing I saw before they killed him were their boots, she said. Then I closed my eyes and saw nothing else.

She thinks there must have been a mastermind behind the plot. Only the oligarchs and the system could kill him, she said.

4. The Senate voted in favor of a $ 1 trillion infrastructure package.

The rare Friday session came as Senate Democrats rushed to pass the bipartisan bill before leaving for the August recess. The emerging deal will provide $ 550 billion in new funding, but it still faces a bumpy road.

In the White House, President Biden and the Main Democrats met to discuss their efforts to pass voting rights legislation. Democrats are set to finalize a scaled-down bill that activists say could be a ram in the fight against filibuster.

5. The United States women’s football team barely kept its golden hopes.

The United States beat the Netherlands on penalties to advance to the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics. Megan Rapinoe, the team’s veteran forward, gave the winning kick, but it was goaltender Alyssa Naeher who really saved the game.

Track and field arrived in Tokyo in sweltering heat as Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands contemplates an unprecedented challenge: winning the women’s 1,500, 5,000 and 10,000 meters, which would require five races in six days. JuVaughn Harrison will be the first American to compete in the high jump and long jump since 1912.

Simone Biles has yet to announce whether she will compete in the apparatus gymnastics finals, but she has revealed more about her struggles: She suffers from a mental block that gymnasts call twisties and cannot distinguish top from bottom. .

6. Forest fires afflicted the Mediterranean this summer. Turkey is next.

Dozens of forest fires raged for a third day. The fires, which Turkish officials say may have been started by arson or human neglect, have killed at least four people while forcing residents of rural areas and tourists to popular seaside resorts to flee. Areas in Lebanon, Syria, Greece, Italy and Cyprus are also struggling with rapidly moving fires.

In the United States, a quarter of the population roasted in extreme temperatures, and over-heat warnings were in effect in two dozen states for the weekend. Western governors are begging the federal government for more wildfire help, and utility companies are struggling to keep up with the growing demand. President Biden has met with virtually seven of these governors.

7. Threatened by the Taliban, a first group of Afghan interpreters arrived on American soil.

The 221 Afghan interpreters, drivers and others who were promised refuge by the Biden administration for helping the United States during the 20-year war in Afghanistan landed at Dulles International Airport outside of Washington. They will stay in a hotel at a military base in Fort Lee, Va., For about a week before being relocated permanently.

Many newly arrived interpreters have long been targets of the Taliban for their cooperation with US troops. Many more are still trapped as Taliban fighters tighten their grip on rural areas.

In other international conflicts, Israeli officials claim that an attack on an oil tanker operated by an Israeli-owned company appears to have been carried out by unmanned Iranian drones. The incident, which killed two crew members, was apparently the latest salute in a maritime phantom war between countries, and the first known attack to have killed civilians.

8. Black browsers find freedom in the natural world.

When Alexis Nikole Nelson was in kindergarten, she counted a honeysuckle among her dearest friends. Now 29, she’s also known as Black Forager, with 1.7 million followers on TikTok, where she posts exuberant videos about edible finds in the woods.

Foraging is apparently on the rise during the pandemic, and Nelson is part of an increasingly visible community challenging the idea that black people just don’t get the outdoors, which has developed over the centuries. of dispossession.

9. Pregnant shrimp are great for grilling at home.

Camarones embarazados takes its name from a play on words: In vara means on a stick, and asado means roast, which sounds like embarazados, the Spanish word for pregnant. In Puerto Vallarta, shrimp dipped in adobo sauce, skewered and cooked on makeshift grills have always been a part of the culture. Here is a recipe.

10. Finally, the underwater national parks of the Americas.

The National Marine Sanctuary System is almost 50 years old and includes 15 sanctuaries covering an area almost as large as Alaska. But because they are below the surface of the water, the number of visitors is a fraction of those in the national park system.

Yet sanctuaries like Thunder Bay in Michigan attract divers from all over the world to explore wrecks at depths beyond the limits of recreational scuba diving.

Compared to the popular and frequented trails through the mountains and through the forests, the National Marine Sanctuaries are an entry into a world that remains mysterious, and perhaps in the wildest part of this country.

