Politics
To defeat Covid-19, we must be united in this hour
During the Covid-19 outbreak last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the epitome of inspiration and remarkable leadership in the pandemic’s most trying, difficult and unprecedented disaster. Immediate proactive steps, backed by unwavering determination, were taken in unison to enforce the lockdown; strengthen our medical infrastructure and every other conceivable enforcement, containment, medical, security and relief measure for the benefit of every section of society. India’s swift, preemptive and preemptive response to this invisible viral adversary’s incursion has helped it cope better, otherwise the situation would have been unimaginable.
Having deftly succeeded in the initial struggle for the survival of life, a graduated and phased program of opening up key sectors for economic survival was carried out. A stimulus for the industry was also announced. Help was provided to small businesses and workers. Large-scale functioning of agricultural activities, from farms to markets, has been ensured.
The enormity of the relief measures
About 200 million women from low-income groups received support through the Direct Benefit Transfer program to their Jan Dhan accounts. In addition, under the PM-Kisan diet, 2,000 each have been transferred to 84 million farmers; 80 million beneficiaries of Ujwala’s LPG program received three bottles for free. India had the world’s largest food security program in which 800 million people received 5 kg of wheat / rice at 2 a bag. The Prime Minister announced a 20 lakh crore economic package benefiting farmers, entrepreneurs, the poor, migrants and industry, with major incentives for the MSME sector.
Our cure rate, as of Jan. 26, 2021, was almost 97%, one of the highest in the world, and the death rate was 1.4%, one of the lowest in the world. As of June 29, 2020, India had 1,600 laboratories dedicated to Covid-19, 1,055 hospitals dedicated to Covid, 1,7,7,529 isolation beds, 23,168 intensive care beds, 78,060 oxygen beds, 2,400 centers health centers and 9,519 Covid care centers with 8,34,128 beds and had reached a daily test capacity of 10 lakh people.
In the fight against the coronavirus, many democracies have used authoritarian and emergency measures and have also called in the military on the streets to enforce restrictions. It is a credit to the Prime Minister for not invoking any emergency powers or resorting to authoritarian measures, but for having trusted 138 crore of Indians by involving each of them as as equal and voluntary actors in the fight against the coronavirus. And his leadership and actions have been praised around the world by the WHO, the IMF and Bill Gates. The Prime Minister’s approval rating on April 21 was 83 percent according to Morning Consult, a U.S.-based survey and research firm.
Complacency and push
Then having largely succeeded in our tirade against this pandemic, we felt that there would be no second wave and did not take seriously the dos and don’ts reiterated by the government. We have invaded markets and public places, most of us without masks or wearing them as chin rests.
Attendance at weddings and receptions was several times the number allowed, again violating standards of social distancing. We divorced caution, let our guard down, and became careless in a mode of denial that the crown was over as the Prime Minister and the government continued to stress the need to follow appropriate behavior and standards for Covid. As a result, the cases increased in geometric progression. Therefore, it is incorrect that some sections criticize the government. It is extremely sad that the wave has taken a heavy toll.
Contain contagion
To counter the onslaught of the pandemic, Modi, with unwavering courage and conviction, and his team spared no effort to take coordinated action by increasing the supply of oxygen, medical resources / equipment and vaccination. for all adults. India’s test trip and our biggest vaccination campaign in the world is a remarkable achievement in itself. It was only because of the prime minister’s stature that there was global support and solidarity with India for medical assistance from all sides. No government could have visualized or anticipated the magnitude of the monstrous crisis. The United States, with immense resources, infrastructure and a developed health system, has also suffered several waves of this devastating pandemic.
In the calibrated war against this unknown enemy, there are far too many imponderables. With no cast-iron standard as to the adequate length of time required of a lockdown for full success, or the barometer of immunity or virus behavior or virus strains with accuracy, we are really constrained. Despite this, the Prime Minister converted a peacetime process into a wartime mechanism.
Prime Minister Modi’s persevering effort in this war, which requires unity of purpose and the participation of all, has significantly reduced the cases and brought the wave of monsters under control. To avoid a third wave, we must stand together to follow all Covid standards and win the war against the pandemic.
(The author is a retired IPS officer and former chairman of the Haryana Civil Service Commission. The views expressed are his own)
