US Vice President Harris visits Vietnam and Singapore

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) – Kamala Harris will become the first U.S. vice president to visit Vietnam next month on a trip that will also include Singapore and aims to rally international support to counter China’s growing influence . Harris will discuss regional security, the global response to COVID-19, climate change and “our joint efforts to promote a rules-based international order,” said spokesperson Symone Sanders. The former US enemy Vietnam has emerged as a key US partner and a vocal opponent of China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea. Harris’ trip will follow one that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made this week in Hanoi. Read more “President Biden and Vice President Harris have made rebuilding our global partnerships and our nation’s security a top priority, and this upcoming visit continues that work,” the White House said in a statement outlining the plans Harris Trip. He did not give specific dates for his trip and diplomats said those were still being worked out. In Vietnam on Thursday, Austin sought to push forward the ever-deepening security ties amid shared concern over China’s activities in the South China Sea. Austin also visited the Philippines and achieved significant success when its President Rodrigo Duterte restored a pact governing the movement of US troops in and out of the country, which is strategically vital to US efforts. to counter China. Read more Analysts said Harris’ visit would be important in highlighting Washington’s commitment to Southeast Asia, and several have speculated that it could lead to more promises of US vaccines in the region, which has been harshly hit. recently affected by COVID-19. “Austin’s visit this week was absolutely necessary to show Southeast Asia that the United States wants to engage,” said Murray Hiebert, a Southeast Asia expert at the Center for Washington Strategic and International Studies. “Austin was under pressure to get this message across and Harris will do the same.” On Sunday, the United States shipped 3 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam and also sent doses to other countries in Southeast Asia, but a deal it struck in March with Japan, Australia and India to deliver a billion doses to the region has stalled due to an Indian export ban. Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman visited Indonesia, Cambodia and Thailand in late May and early June and Japan, South Korea and Mongolia this month before traveling to China for talks that seemed to do little to ease deeply strained relationships. Read more President Joe Biden highlighted the threat Washington sees from China this week, saying Chinese leader Xi Jinping was “extremely serious about becoming the most powerful military force in the world, as well as the largest and most important economy in the world. world by the middle of the year. the 40s, the 2040s. “Read more On his first trip overseas to power, Harris visited Mexico and Guatemala in June in an effort to reduce migration from the region. During her trip, she focused on issues such as economic development, food insecurity and women’s issues. Reporting by Nandita Bose, Doina Chiacu and David Brunnstrom; Additional reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Joe Bavier, Alistair Bell and Daniel Wallis Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

