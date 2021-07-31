In a punch to Donald Trump, Justice Department approves tax release, memo





The measures illustrated that a department that has been accused by Democrats of deviating from Trump’s personal and political goals during his four years in office is now taking a new course with Biden in power.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, praised the department’s action, saying access to documents is a matter of national security.

The American people deserve to know the facts of their troubling conflicts of interest and the undermining of our security and democracy as president, Pelosi said in a statement.

Destructive week

The news comes at the end of a week that brought bad news to Trump. Four police officers who were beaten by his supporters in the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill testified on Tuesday to the violence that erupted after he repeated his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him through widespread electoral fraud.

That same night, the candidate he backed to succeed a Texas congressman who died of COVID-19 in February lost his run-off to a Republican state lawmaker even after the Trumps political organization made a last minute ad buy to support it.

And Trump fulminated throughout the week in a series of statements as a bipartisan deal on the $ 1,000 billion ($ 1.36 trillion) Bidens infrastructure bill was pushed through the Senate. . Trump has failed as president to push infrastructure legislation through Congress.

The actions of the Justice Department will make it easier for congressional investigators to interview key witnesses and collect evidence against Trump.

The Justice Department ruled this week that due to compelling legislative interests, it allows six former Trump administration officials to sit for talks with the House Oversight and Reform Committee. These include Rosen and Donoghue, as well as former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former Assistant Deputy Attorney General Patrick Hovakimian and former Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Clark.

The committee has started scheduling interviews with key witnesses to investigate the full extent of the corruption of the former presidents, and I will use all the tools at my disposal to ensure that all testimonies are secured without delay, the report said. panel chair Carolyn Maloney in a statement. .

Clark is at the heart of an ongoing investigation by the Justice Department’s Inspector General after news came to light that he had conspired with Trump to oust Rosen so he could launch an investigation on alleged electoral fraud in Georgia.

On the Dec. 27 call with Rosen, Trump threatened to put Clark in charge, according to the handwritten notes, telling Rosen: People tell me Jeff Clark is great, I should put him on. People want me to replace the DOJ leadership.

Throughout the call, Trump repeatedly made false claims that the election was stolen. You might not follow the internet like me, Trump said.

Rosen and Donoghue tried to tell Trump his information was incorrect on several occasions.

We’re doing our job, the notes said. Most of the information you get is false.

