State Orders Trump $ 1 Million Reimbursement on Chicago Tower Property Taxes; Cook County to Block It





The Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board ruled that former President Donald Trump should reimburse $ 1 million on his 2011 skyscraper tax bill, ruling last month that the Board of Cook County’s review had overestimated the value of hotel rooms and retail space.

But the Cook County district attorney has filed a lawsuit with the Illinois Court of Appeals, seeking to block the tax refund, which has yet to be issued.

If Trump ends up with the tax refund, it would come from property taxes owed to the City of Chicago and eight other government agencies, including Chicago Public Schools, which stand to lose the biggest chunk of money, around 540. $ 000.

This is the latest twist in the case initially filed by Ald. Edward M. Burke, whose law firm argued Cook County officials overestimated the Trumps skyscraper.

Burkes’ former law firm Klafter & Burke had secured more than $ 14 million in tax breaks for Trump over a dozen years, but the alderman ended the relationship in 2018, citing irreconcilable differences between the Chicago Democrat who represents a predominantly Hispanic 14th neighborhood, where residents have opposed most of the policies of the Republican presidents.

A refund of the property tax bill for Trump International Hotel & Tower is in dispute. Sun-Times File Photo

Burke has since been indicted by a federal grand jury for preventing companies from obtaining municipal permits unless they hire his law firm. He left the cabinet, but remains a member of the city council pending trial.

Trump’s current attorney, Patrick McNerney, could not be reached for comment on the 2011 case that threw before the state agency over the past decade.

The appeal is only for hotel rooms and retail space, including vacant storefronts along the Chicago River, which occupy about a third of the skyscraper. Residential condos are not part of this business.

Trump initially argued that his vacant stores were of no value because he had never found tenants to rent them out. But the state agency rejected that argument, saying in a written notice that these empty spaces add contributory value to the entire building.

Nonetheless, the board of directors of state agencies voted 5-0 on June 2 to reduce the valuations of commercial property of buildings, which would trigger a refund of $ 1.03 million for Trump, slightly lower than that. that Burke had requested.

This is contrary to a ruling written by a state agency hearing officer in early 2018, who dismissed Burkes’ attempts to secure a refund for Trump, arguing they had failed to prove that the county had overestimated the building.

That report was shelved and a new report was written by another staff member, who argued that Trump and Burke had proved the skyscraper was overpriced and entitled to a refund of $ 1 million. But the state agency delayed acting on the case while Trump was still president.

Then, in November 2019, an anonymous state agency employee filed a complaint with the Illinois Inspector General’s office, alleging that the agency’s executive director, Mauro Glorioso, was leading the charge of repay Trump. Glorioso had made some small campaign contributions. Glorioso has denied the allegations in a lawsuit he has since filed against the Chicago Sun-Times for leaking the investigation.

The Inspector General’s investigation prompted Gov. JB Pritzker to oust Glorioso last fall, replacing him with Michael OMalley, a Cook County deputy attorney, who worked in the attorney’s real estate and public corruption departments. . OMalley told the council the Trump case will remain on hold until the Inspector General’s investigation is concluded.

OMalley and the Inspector General’s senior attorney declined to say whether the investigation was complete, but the board approved the staff report rewritten nearly two months ago, claiming the Trumps company had acquitted its burden justifying reduction.

On July 9, the county state attorney appealed to the Illinois Court of Appeals. The Illinois attorney general’s office intervened in the case on behalf of the appeal board on Monday.

Any decision of the appeals court can be appealed to the Illinois Supreme Court, headed by Burkes’ wife, Chief Justice Anne M. Burke.

