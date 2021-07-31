EU ‘insufficient’ vaccine donations open door to China – POLITICO

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell blasted the bloc’s ‘insufficient’ coronavirus vaccine shipments to Africa and Latin America on Friday, warning that Europe risked losing influence for the benefit of China.

The remarks reflect growing concern within the EU that the bloc is failing to deliver on its promises to Africa and Latin America, both in terms of fighting the pandemic and building trade ties as the China is sending more vaccines, making big investments and expanding its influence in these regions.

“China’s expansion in Africa and Latin America should be of great concern and concern to us,” Borrell said at a summer school hosted by Menndez Pelayo International University in Santander, Spain. “In Europe, we have vaccinated 60% of our population, in Africa, they are at 2 or 3%.

Indeed, China has stepped up its vaccine diplomacy in developing countries. Earlier this month, President Xi Jinping pledged $ 3 billion in pandemic aid for the poorest countries. Xi also claimed that China has provided 500 million doses of the vaccine to developing countries.

Borrell compared this to the vows made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who promised 200 million doses in low- and middle-income countries by the end of the year.

” Yes, but when ? Borrell said. “The problem is not just commitment, but efficiency.”

According to the latest figures he saw, Borrell said the Europeans had distributed “about 10 million doses in Africa for a continent of 1.5 billion people. It is certainly insufficient.”

The EU foreign policy representative recalled that von der Leyen launched his “Geopolitical Commission” in 2019 by visiting Africa and promising close partnership and cooperation. Those promises have now been questioned, he warned.

“I was doing a lot but it’s not enough,” he said. “An African leader recently told me, ‘You told us that you would be our best partners. Well, now you have the chance to prove it. ‘

The Chinese media have taken to this point, describing China as the most useful partner for the developing world, while labeling the efforts of the EU and the United States as negligible.

Borrell admitted that the narrative is a major problem. “Others do more than us, or at least people perceive they are doing more than us,” he said. “And that will have geopolitical consequences. Europe must accelerate (…) the implementation of our commitments.”

He also acknowledged that the EU has a problem with the visibility of its vaccine donations, despite being closely involved in COVAX, the global vaccine distribution initiative.

“We gave a lot of money to COVAX, we were the big backers of COVAX,” he said. “But COVAX does not appear like Europe, it is an intermediary entity which has had enormous difficulties in supplying the vaccines in the necessary quantity.”

The Commission also raised concerns about the lack of visibility of donations, especially in relation to media blitzes that China and Russia launch when offering supplies. The Commission wrote in the spring that it wanted to increase awareness of its exports and donations by putting European and national flags on packaging and allowing countries to make donations to specific and strategically important regions.

The EU finally made a splash by announcing the donation of 200 million doses. But the great rhetoric has yet to be acted upon. A Commission document viewed by POLITICO showed that as of July 14, only 4 percent of the roughly 150 million vaccines countries had pledged to donate had been delivered.

While the EU has exported several million doses around the world, the main recipients of these injections are rich countries like Japan and Canada.

Borrell said his concerns about the EU’s slow pace of action and Chinese expansion were not only related to the area of ​​vaccine distribution, but also to trade deals.

“It is difficult to understand why Europe is so slow to approve association agreements with Mexico and Chile, while China is landing in all regions of Latin America and occupying a predominant role,” he said. he cautioned, referring to two pending EU trade and political agreements. cooperation agreements.

He added: “We should be a lot more diligent and Latin America is telling us, ‘Hey, if you’re so worried and want to be such partners with us, then please sign these agreements because in the meantime, China is landing.

Jillian Deutsch and Stuart Lau contributed reporting.