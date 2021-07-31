Girls’ education: Even Boris Johnson can see that equal access to schools will create “the most fantastic benefits for humanity” Susan Dalgety

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and Boris Johnson at a London-based summit to raise funds for the Global Partnership for Education. It did not reach the requested amount (Photo: Tolga Akmen / PA Wire)

Her second-hand smartphone, handed down by a family friend, is always strapped for data, and she loves nothing better than rummaging through second-hand stalls for a new one, for herself, a dress or a dress. jacket.

When she graduates in two years, she hopes to become a chartered accountant. Perhaps not the most glamorous profession, but one that her country Malawi lacks and which will ensure that her life will be much more comfortable than that of her mother.

Register now to our Opinion newsletter Register now to our Opinion newsletter

But her modest ambition was all but dashed earlier this month, when her mother told her she hadn’t been able to muster the 650 needed for her next term’s tuition.

When Lindy first enrolled in her business administration degree at St John the Baptist University, her uncle pledged to pay her fees. This is not unusual in Malawi, where grants are scarce and oversubscribed. Family members, especially those lucky enough to have stable, well-paying jobs, are expected to fund the education of the next generation.

Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Boris Johnson’s cut to overseas aid budget shows that the world’s poorest is not a priority …

But his uncle lost his job at an international organization due to Covid and can now barely pay his rent, let alone his obligation to his niece. Lindy was upset. His mother even more.

This story has a happy ending. Lindy’s mom is a friend of mine, and thanks to the generosity of my friends and family, we’ve been able to pay her fees and are working on a plan to support her until she graduates.

But Lindy is one of the lucky few. Unicef ​​calculates that in the world there are 129 million girls miss school, with more than half of 67 million students not graduating from upper secondary education. I couldn’t find an estimate of how many girls miss higher education, but it doesn’t take an accountant to determine that it is in the tens of millions.

That is, tens of millions of teachers, doctors, scientists, engineers, accountants, software experts, all the professions necessary for the world to prosper and for countries like Malawi , one of the poorest in the world, are developing. Everything is missing because education is not considered to be as important for a girl as it is for a boy.

This is the reality of gender inequality. Girls are denied the most basic human right, an education, because of their gender. In many communities, poor families will prioritize their sons’ education, forcing their daughters to marry young or to work at home and in the fields.

Many schools do not meet the safety needs of girls. If there is no single-sex toilet, for example, it is impossible for teenage girls to manage their period properly. And much of the learning material is still riddled with gender stereotypes that characterize girls and women in caring roles, as mothers, wives, never-virologists, politicians, or computer scientists.

More educated women tend to be better informed about nutrition and health care, have fewer children, marry later, and their children are generally healthier, if they choose to become mothers, he says. They are more likely to participate in the formal labor market and earn higher incomes. All of these factors combined can help lift households, communities and countries out of poverty.

Earlier this year, he announced MP Helen Hunt as his special envoy for girls’ education and pledged to take action, particularly to raise $ 5 billion ($ 3.6 billion) at a world summit on education in London this week.

But like many of Johnson’s promises, his fine words were of no use. The UK’s contribution to the global fund should have been around 600 million, but it was more like 430 million, and other rich countries followed suit. The summit closed yesterday at $ 1 billion below its target

Johnson made his way through his opening speech at the top, spraying a salad of words on the audience. Education is the silver bullet, the magic potion, the panacea, the universal cure, the Swiss Army Knife, complete with Allen wrench and screwdriver and everything in between, he shouted.

Education can solve virtually any problem that plagues humanity, he added. And he’s right. Yet he was not prepared to invest enough money to set an example for the rest of the world.

Like all of Johnson’s other promises, her new zeal for educating girls is a pipe dream. A sound sample to take him through the next news cycle. A cynical ploy to restore his tarnished reputation.

If we’ve learned anything over the past 18 months or so, it’s that our world is interconnected. When a bat in China sneezed, the world caught Covid.

Of course, our national priority should be to educate our own children. But the UK is a rich country. A very rich country. It is our duty to invest some of this wealth in educating girls in countries where governments can barely feed their people.

To quote Boris Johnson from Thursday, If you educate the world correctly, fairly, then of course you end a great natural injustice but you too … realize the most fantastic benefits for mankind. So what stopped you, Prime Minister?

A message from the editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers.