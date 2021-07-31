With Garcetti, India assesses post-Trump relationship with US

Eric Garcetti is not exactly a household name in India.

The mayor of Los Angeles that President Biden appointed as ambassador to New Delhi has raised questions for some Indians about whether US-Indian relations could change after Trump-era favored nation status. Administration officials insist that India remains a priority and a vital partner.

But little can compete with the Howdy, Modi rally that President Trump hosted for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 at a state fair in Houston. Modi responded in kind a few months later with a massive rally presented as Namaste, Trump in the Indian state of Gujarat. The two have regularly praised each other, even as Modis’ policies on human rights and democracy were criticized as abusive.

Garcetti, as a politically appointed person, has little expertise in India beyond several visits and a year of university study of two languages ​​spoken here, Hindi and Urdu. He doesn’t have a lot of professional experience in diplomacy, although he has a master’s degree in international relations and was a Rhodes scholar, and he chairs C40 Cities, a global network on climate change. Traditionally, American envoys to New Delhi have been steeped in knowledge of the complex and volatile region or have high credentials.

It might not be a big deal.

Overall, the trajectory of US-Indian relations has been steadily increasing for two decades, said Vikram Singh, an Indian expert at the US Institute for Peaces Asia Center. Changes in the relationship are more likely to be in form and effectiveness, with the substantive issues being too great to allow for major changes in the relationship between the two countries, he said. These include forming a bulwark against aggressive China and US requests for assistance in Afghanistan.

The relationship will not be performative, as it was with Trump, Singh said. It will be much more pragmatic.

Singh noted that there were already several touchstones for Garcetti: focusing on a huge city, issues like climate and energy, emerging technologies and the arts.

Then-candidate Joe Biden and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti at a press conference in Westwood on March 4, 2020. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

It will be natural to move from Hollywood to Bollywood and India’s tech industry, Singh said.

Garcetti did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The reaction in New Delhi to Garcettis’ appointment has been moderate but generally positive.

In a leading newspaper, The Hindu, commentator KV Prasad took note of Garcetti’s unflattering assessments on his own pitch but added that he would be welcome here. He gets high marks for what is seen as a close friendship with Biden, whose national campaign he served as co-chair in 2020.

From India’s perspective, what’s important is that Mr. Garcetti can pick up the phone and talk to the president and vice-president when it is necessary to move the pieces to give momentum to the strategic partnership. global bilateral, wrote Prasad.

Others are more skeptical, especially given this delicate moment for India, with an economy in slow motion, the devastation of the pandemic and concerns about threats from its neighbors like China and Pakistan.

Garcetti is a rather light-hearted appointment, said Kishore Mandhyan, a resident of Mumbai, a retired senior United Nations official. The appointment of an ambassador to India who understands the regional situation, who understands the internal situation in India, which includes his own government is very important. You would normally want someone who can hit the ground while running.

Since taking office, officials in the Biden administration have worked to reassure Indians of their continued goodwill.

There are few relations in the world that are more vital than that between the United States and India, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said this week during his visit to New Delhi and meeting with Modi and other senior Indian officials.

Biden, Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III called their Indian counterparts days after the inauguration, a sign of the high priority given to the long-standing partnership. India was part of Austin’s first overseas trip as secretary, with both sides keen to strengthen military cooperation as a defense against China. Vice President Kamala Harris is of Indian descent and many American Indians hold senior government positions.

India and the United States share mistrust of an emerging China, on the northern border of India and threatening to dominate many states in the Indo-Pacific region where the United States is concentrating its own military and political resources. . India also fears a return of the Taliban in Afghanistan, who would work with India’s nemesis, Pakistan with nuclear weapons.

India is also a partner of the Quad, a security dialogue involving the United States, India, Australia and Japan aimed at countering Chinese influence, particularly in the South China Sea where Beijing is building bases. military personnel on the disputed islands of the region.

Blinken spent approximately 24 hours in New Delhi and repeatedly emphasized the shared values ​​of the world’s oldest democracy, the United States and the greater India.

In meetings with journalists, Blinken was asked if he had pressured Modi on human rights. Modi has been the subject of harsh international criticism, including from US lawmakers from both parties, but never a crossword from Trump on several steps he has taken to consolidate power and promote the Hindu nationalist agenda of his side. For example, he passed a law in parliament that makes it more difficult for the Indian Muslim population to acquire full citizenship, and he cracked down on dissidents and the opposition media.

Blinken said he raised these issues while continuing to celebrate a set of shared values ​​that underpin the democracies of both countries.

We see Indian democracy as a force for good in the defense of a free and open Indo-Pacific, a free and open world, Blinken said at a press conference, with India’s Minister of Business by his side. Foreign Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

We also recognize that every democracy, starting with our own, is a work in progress, continued Blinken. Were at times when the challenge [to democracy] is painful. It can even be ugly. But as democracies, we treat it openly. No democracy, regardless of its size or age, has understood everything.

Jaishankar appeared to strike back, albeit subtly, at Blinken, claiming that recent political decisions in India were taken to right historic wrongs. Freedoms are important, we value them, but never equate freedom with non-governance or lack of governance, he said. They are two completely different things.

Some local journalist organizations and other activists attacked Blinken for failing to confront the Indian government with sufficient force.

It is not yet clear how Blinkens’ comments played out with Modi, who takes umbrage at most of the reviews.

This will now be a challenge left to Garcetti, assuming he is confirmed by the Senate, and it could be a tricky business when he moves into the heavily guarded Roosevelt House in the leafy 28-acre Delhi complex that contains the embassy and other American officials. Properties. Five chandeliers adorn the wide entrance hall, where photographs of nearly every US President since Franklin Roosevelt, who have all visited India, line the marble walls.

American ambassadors can be political plums, with postings in more ceremonial embassies like those of the Holy See or Paris often handed out as a reward. For Garcetti, posting to a country like India that plays such an important and precarious role in international geopolitics will be a complicated test.

Milan Vaishnav, director of the South Asia program at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said that many in India have a role model for what a good American ambassador should be: he or she has the president’s ear; is prominent in its own right, so as to carry a certain hiding place; and needs to make his mark on a high level stage, which will make him enthusiastic about the job.

And for the 50-year-old mayor who aspires to a senior national post, the post will give him a chance to hone his international credentials, what Vaishnav called the missing piece of his resume.

Garcetti does the trick, Vaishnav said. It is clear that the missing piece in his curriculum vitae is the diplomatic and international dimension. He will want to prove himself.

Nirupama Rao, a former Indian foreign minister, also welcomed Garcetti’s appointment. She said she was convinced that the strength of the Indo-American relationship and its pragmatic imperative will allow both sides to talk about sensitive issues like human rights.

The two countries, being the complex plural societies that they are, have work to do in this area, she said. The important factor is that in a lasting and resilient relationship like that between India and the United States, both sides should adopt habits of mutual listening, avoid public quarrels on such matters, and cultivate a constructive dialogue that allows to each of them to better understand each other.

AK Merchant, a leader of the Bahai minority community in New Delhi, needed to be encouraged to remember Garcetti’s name, he knew it was someone from California. Merchant was coming out of a meeting with Blinken where he and other members of Indian civil society explained the difficulties faced by religious minorities under the Modi government, one of the challenges that awaits Garcetti.

Let’s see what happens, said Merchant.

Special Envoy Parth MN in Mumbai contributed to this report.