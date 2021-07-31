Why Kimberly Guilfoyle tried to be A-Rod’s friend on Instagram





Are Kimberly Guilfoyle and Alex Rodriguez friends, or is Guilfoyle trying to turn the popularity of former baseball super star and ex Jennifer Lopez’s popularity into a social media sweetheart?

The two may have crossed paths in New York and became friends when Guilfoyle was a Fox News host and A-Rod played for the New York Yankees. Or maybe Guilfoyle learns that being Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend doesn’t translate into being popular outside of the MAGA world now that the father is no longer president.

Whatever the story or the reason, the former first lady of San Francisco apparently tried to broaden her appeal recently through A-Rod’s 3.9 million Instagram followers, Yahoo reported. In a move to pursue influence, she did so by having her name seen in a few of her recent posts – especially when he might be more famous right now because Jennifer Lopez broke up with him.

Yahoo noted that Guilfoyle had “gently double-tapped almost all of Rodriguez’s photos in the past few months.” In June and July, Guilfoyle also posted friendly comments on two of his posts, raising questions as to whether and how they might get to know each other.

Former US President Barack Obama greets former baseball player Alexander Rodriguez as he arrives for Joe Biden’s inauguration as 46th US president (Photo by JONATHAN ERNST / POOL / AFP)

It’s reasonable to see why Rodriguez would be wary of being publicly associated with Guilfoyle. On the one hand, the former MLB star endorsed Joe Biden as president and attended Biden’s inauguration where Lopez was performing. At the inauguration, he traded friendly punches with one of Trump’s main enemies, Barack Obama, and chatted with another, Bill Clinton.

Meanwhile, Guilfoyle avidly campaigned for Trump, then helped push forward the ex-president’s false claims that the election was stolen, urging his supporters to ‘fight back’ at the rally that preceded the violent insurgency of January 6 at the United States Capitol. His actions before and during the rally continue to be scrutinized in the reports.

The 20 Women Who Shaped Jan. 6 – lots of great material to subpoena for. @kimguilfoyle reportedly spoke to Ali Alexander the day before January 6. https://t.co/D1vKnVeYTo

– Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) July 28, 2021

A known connection between Guilfoyle and Rodriguez is that he is renting out the home in the Hamptons that Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. sold in March after moving from New York to Florida, Yahoo reported. Guilfoyle appears to have been informed that Rodriguez was renting the property and contacted a video he shared on June 16 that showed him playing basketball.

“Hope you are enjoying the house we loved!” Guilfoyle wrote happily on a June 16 post.

For a July 2 post, showing Rodriguez outside the house with his two daughters, Guilfoyle wrote: “Happy beautiful girls for you, glad you are enjoying the house with your family!”

Yahoo shared a screenshot of Guilfoyle’s July 2 post, but that post and the June 16 post appear to have disappeared. She also didn’t seem to get the answer she apparently hoped for.

Commentators pointed out that Rodriguez had not shown him much love, neither liking nor responding to his comments, Yahoo reported. Meanwhile, Rodriguez freely engaged with other people, liking their comments or answering their questions.

Of course, it’s unclear whether Rodriguez communicated privately with Guilfoyle, or whether he asked his people to communicate privately with his people and suggest that his presence on his social media could be problematic.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez’s other Instagram posts show him fit and doing well as he tries to get on with his life. He and Lopez broke up after four years together, and she has since reconciled with her longtime ex-boyfriend, Ben Affleck.

Last week, Lopez and Affleck put on a glamorous PDA show while cruising on a mega-yacht in the Mediterranean. Oddly enough, Rodriguez also sails on a yacht in the Mediterranean and has even visited some of the same glamorous port towns as Lopez and Affleck, according to reports. Their yachts passed each other in Monaco and they visited the same stores a few hours apart in Capri. Like Lopez, Rodriguez doesn’t sail alone. For the company, he brought in NFL sideline reporter Melanie Collins.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/07/30/why-did-kimberly-guilfoyle-try-to-be-seen-as-alex-rodriguezs-instagram-friend

