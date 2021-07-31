Politics
Dear Pak Jokowi, Pandu Riono reminds Indonesia of the path of a pandemic trap
Epidemiologist of the Faculty of Public Health, University of Indonesia (FKM UI), Pandu Riono, said Indonesia was heading for a pandemic trap (pandemic trap) which deepens. He assessed that currently Indonesia does not have a planned pandemic management and clear goals.
Notice has been sent Pandu Riono via a tease on his Twitter account, @ drpriono1. In the joke he mentioned (mention) the Twitter account of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
“Pak @jokowi Indonesia is on its way to the pandemic trap (Pandemic trap) which becomes more and more difficult to get out more quickly. The control response cannot be uneven like now. There is only one choice, control the pandemic with 3M, Test-Trace-Isolation and Vaccination, ”Pandu wrote on Twitter as seen on Friday (7/30/2021).
Pandu Riono’s explanation
When contacted, Pandu further explained why Indonesia was heading for the pandemic trap. He said that currently Indonesia has failed to control the pandemic.
“Because so far we have failed to control the pandemic, things are bad. There is no sign that we will be successful by any means. It means we can take a long time to end the pandemic. So Pak Jokowi has ended his term, maybe not yet, ”Pandu said when contacted on Friday (7/30) evening.
Indonesia, Pandu said, does not yet have a target to deal with the pandemic. He spoke about how Indonesia has handled the pandemic using a patchwork system.
“Because the problem is we don’t have a target. When do we want to end the pandemic? It’s all a patchwork response. There are new cases that we are doing urgently PPKM, although we can predict that if we don’t tighten it up early on, there will be a huge increase, ”he said.
Pandu referred to the fact that Indonesia was reminded of the new variant of Corona which had made other countries suspicious. But in fact, what is feared is really happening in Indonesia.
“WHO received a reminder from WHO, all told us ‘this is Indonesia, there is a threat of danger.’ At the time of the incident in India, we were warned not to going to Indonesia like India. After all, for a long time we were like wallowing in a pandemic, an extraordinary pandemic hole, ”he said.
According to him, Indonesia is sinking deeper into the pandemic hole. Moreover, the transmission is not only in Java, but has spread to all the islands of Indonesia.
Beware of the explosion of the Delta Variant crown
The spread of the Delta variant of the Corona virus, Pandu said, has been seen across Indonesia. He estimated that there would be an explosion of cases of Corona’s Delta variant.
“If we look at the Delta distribution of the results genome monitoring it happened in Papua, whenever there are reported cases results genome sequencing, just wait for the explosion. One by one, there will be explosions, as we hadn’t anticipated a few months ago when we found them in Java and in several parts of Indonesia, ”he explained.
According to Pandu Riono, the term pandemic trap does exist in epidemiology. He revealed that overcoming the epidemic must be done in a planned and structured way.
“It’s like we’re caught in a situation that we don’t know about. I don’t know what we call the exact analogy, but in epidemiological terms, these are epidemics. trap which we can’t manage because we don’t deal with it in a planned and structured way, ”Pandu said.
Watch the video: Expert: This pandemic is under control, but it is controlling the virus
