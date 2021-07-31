Foreign powers amplified QAnon’s plots to sow discord in the United States





This week, a select House committee began its investigation into the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill.

Several police officers like Sgt. Aquilino Gonell gave their testimonies.

“I could feel myself losing oxygen and remembering to myself, ‘This is how I’m going to die defending this entrance,'” he said.

Some of the rioters that Gonell and other officers fought on Capitol Hill were QAnon followers who subscribe to the conspiracy theory that Donald Trump is some kind of savior who will defeat Satan-worshiping pedophiles in the so-called ‘State. deep ”.

Author Mia Bloom studies extremism and terrorism. His latest book, “Pastels and Pedophiles: Inside the Mind of QAnon”, deals with the rise of this group, with co-author Sophia Moskalenko.

Bloom joined The World host Marco Werman to talk about the rise of QAnon and its international reach.

Marco Werman: I think almost everyone has heard of QAnon. But briefly, what is it? How did it start? What is his size?

Mia Bloom: QAnon is one of those baseless conspiracy theories that started from the belly of the internet, and QAnon’s basic premise is revamped and recycled from old anti-Semitic tropes, conspiracy theories about the Church. Catholic, and that the world is controlled by this global cabal made up mostly of Democrats, but also Hollywood elites who traffic in children. They rape children, then they drink their blood. And for a very long time, it was a marginal movement. And then all of a sudden, in March 2020, we saw a 600% increase in the number of people joining these forums, Facebook groups, Twitter. And so, there has been a massive increase. So now, instead of this being a fringe movement, what we have is that up to 30 million Americans believe there is a blood-drinking cabal running things.

What happened to QAnon after former President Trump lost the election?

On the one hand, we had people who were very depressed. We had others who still had the hope that things would work out, that the election results would be canceled. And then there was a third category that we talk about in our book, “Pastels and Pedophiles: Inside the Mind of QAnon,” which I wrote with Sophia Moskalenko, where they basically rejected everything that had happened. The election had been stolen. And so, we see QAnon’s passage of talking about the cabal of blood-drinking pedophiles at the Dominion’s voting machines. This is where we see the preparation for what happens on January 6th.

Is there an original author of QAnon or did it develop organically?

Studies have been done to look at “Q-drops” and there are almost 5,000 or so. And what happens is that over time the grammar changes, the spelling changes, the capitals change. There are a lot of differences that if you were someone who studies language style it would be pretty obvious that they are not the same person all the time.

What is a Q-drop?

So Q-drops are those cryptic messages that were originally left on forums, first 4chan then 8chan. But it was just in many ways a puzzle. The reason this is so important is that these Q-drops encourage people to do their own research. People are absolutely adamant that they haven’t been told what to think. They understood it themselves. But these Q-drops were preceded to lead to a specific conclusion. And so, this is where the psychology of QAnon comes in. As people figured it out for themselves, they felt very good about themselves. They felt very smart. And then, they were the only ones who could see through and understand. And then also, it incites this almost proselytizing instinct that now I must tell everyone and all my friends that it is I who understood it and that I will share it.

Let’s talk about January 6, the focus of these Congressional hearings. What role did QAnon play in the insurgency?

We were watching the insurgency live in real time. And the people who were QAnon supporters were really easy to spot in the crowd because they either had a giant Q flag or maybe they even had a “Q” on their chest. And you also had, you know, this very famous character, Jake Chansley, known as Q Shaman, you know, with the face paint, horns, and body tattoos. Good. So, I think there was a perception that this insurgency was exclusively a QAnon insurgency when in fact the QAnon people seem to have swelled the crowd, but the most dangerous elements on January 6 were groups that we know of, these militia groups, Oath Keepers, Boogaloo, Three Percenters, KKK, Patriot Front. We don’t see the vast majority of people who believe in QAnon as the equivalent of ISIS. But if someone is a Neo-Nazi or a Patriot Front or an Oath Keeper or Three Percenter, they are already dangerous. If they believe in QAnon, then this is the problem.

QAnon is also of interest to us because it seems to have international connections. The Soufan Group, which focuses on extremism and global security, released a report saying that Russia and China have armed QAnon, that both governments are using social media to sow discord among Americans. Did foreign powers have the responsibility of creating QAnon or allowing it to develop?

Absoutely. And in fact, in the book, we talked and we traced how back in the beginning, in October 2017, when you started having people like Tracy Diaz, or known as “Tracy Beanz,” who are posting about from QAnon on her YouTube channel, she would take that Q-drop and walk the viewer through how to figure out what the Q-drop means, relating it to something Donald Trump said or something he tweeted. We know that Russian Accounts, the internet research agency that was so involved in the 2016 election, amplified this content. And now Russia and China also have QAnon issues. And so, it’s almost one of those ironies that if Russia tried to amplify it, now it has to face it itself.

So you say there are QAnon followers in Russia and China. Do they pose a threat to the authority there?

Well, there are QAnon followers in 85 different countries. And what’s unique about QAnon is its ability to adapt to a new environment and take in a lot of local flavors. There is QAnon in China, there is QAnon in Russia. When they arrive in a foreign region, they connect with local groups. So, for example, in France, they are allied with the Yellow Vests movement. In the UK, they are linked to Brexit. We even have QAnon trying to make inroads into Israel. And there are a number of QAnon channels in Hebrew, which is very ironic and interesting because QAnon is really anti-Semitic.

Who else in the world believes this? I mean, the Yellow Vesters and the Brexit supporters. Why?

You know, we noticed in the book how unusual it is for countries that we tend to assume, if not anti-American, maybe neutral, they still love Donald Trump. And so you’ll see Trump signing at the QAnon anti-vaccine protests in Greece, or France, or the UK, and that’s a bit of a headache.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

