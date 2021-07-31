More dead as wildfires sweep Turkey’s southern coast





The death toll from wildfires on Turkey’s southern coast rose to four and firefighters battled the blazes for a third day yesterday after dozens of villages and some hotels were evacuated.

More than 70 forest fires broke out this week in Turkey’s Aegean and Mediterranean coast provinces as well as in interior regions, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, adding that 14 were still burning.

Planes from Russia and Ukraine helped fight the flames, and another from Azerbaijan joined them.

“From noon, with the arrival of the planes, we are turning in a positive direction,” Erdogan told reporters after the Friday prayers.

His office officially blamed the arson and unspecified “attacks”.

Erdogan told reporters his opponents were trying to score political points by questioning the government’s preparedness for the crisis.

“While our country is on fire, they are playing politics,” he said.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced the arrest of five people suspected of having started one of the fires.

“Who started these fires,” he asked in televised comments during a visit to Manavgat. “We, as well as our citizens, have our suspicions. “

Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said the fires were raging in six provinces and officials had promised to bring anyone responsible for their outbreak to justice.

Villages and some hotels were evacuated to tourist areas and TV footage showed people fleeing across fields as fires broke out in their homes.

The rising flames turned the summer skies blood orange above the luxury hotels and villages dotting the hillsides that were parched by another dry summer.

Local resident Gulen Dede Tekin came to a five-star hotel in the coastal town of Marmaris on Thursday morning and initially thought nothing of the fires raging beyond the hills.

“In the evening, we realized how bad things were when they cut off the electricity and the ventilation of the hotel,” Tekin told AFP. “This morning, we woke up to a shower of ash. “

Pakdemirli said fires were still blazing in the Mediterranean resort area of ​​Antalya and the Aegean resort province of Mugla.

“We were hoping to contain some of the fires this morning, but even though we cautiously say they are improving, we still cannot say that they are under control,” he said.

Forest fires have broken out elsewhere in the region, with more than 40 in Greece in the past 24 hours, fueled by winds and soaring temperatures, authorities said.

On Tuesday, a fire ravaged a pine forest north of Athens, damaging more than a dozen homes before it was brought under control.

Fires also burned large swathes of pine forests in mountainous north Lebanon this week, killing at least one firefighter and forcing some residents to flee.

In Turkey, firefighters on the ground and in helicopters were fighting a blaze that killed three people in Manavgat, 75 km (45 miles) east of Antalya.

Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum said 27 neighborhoods had been evacuated there.

One person was found dead Thursday in the Marmaris area of ​​Mugla, 290 km west of Manavgat.

The blaze continued in Marmaris but residential areas were not in danger, Pakdemirli said.

Erdogan said at least five planes, 45 helicopters, drones and 1,080 firefighting vehicles were involved in firefighting efforts at 1,140 sites.

Istanbul’s governor’s office banned entry into forest areas until the end of August as a precaution against fires.

