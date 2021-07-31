3 Reasons Jake Ellzey Defeated Trump-Backed Opponent For Fort Worth Area Congressional Seat





Jake Ellzey was not the second-round favorite to replace Ron Wright.

Ellzey’s opponent, Susan Wright, is a longtime Republican activist and widow of Ron Wright. She was supported by former President Donald Trump and Senator Ted Cruz.

So how did Ellzey win this unusual contest where two Republican candidates faced off?

Donald Trump’s megaphone is quieter than when he was president

Trump’s approval was desired by nearly every Republican candidate. So does the loss of Susan Wright mean Trump’s approval is now negative? Not quite, according to Stephanie Martin, professor of political communication at Southern Methodist University.

We normally think of endorsements as something a candidate gets and that gives them a news cycle, that gives them a lot of media coverage for a day, Martin said. When Donald Trump was president, he was very good at getting media coverage all the time.

Now out of the office and banned from Facebook and Twitter, that is no longer true. Martin says it’s too early to tell if Trump’s overall influence is waning.

Campaign advertising controversy

Ellzey attributed his victory to an optimistic campaign inspired by another former president.

A positive, Reagan Republican vision for the future of our country is what the people of the Sixth District really, really want, Ellzey said in his victory speech. When I say I’m a Reagan Republican … I remember he didn’t say anything bad about anyone. “

A point of contention in the race was a bunch of anti-Ellzey ads sponsored by a national conservative organization called The Club for Growth.

Former District 6 Representative Joe Barton said allowing the ads to run was a bad campaign move on Susan Wright’s part.

Bill Zeeble / KERA News

Joe Barton (blue jacket) at Jake Ellzey’s victory party. Barton served as District 6 headquarters in the United States for 34 years. He retired in 2018 after a sexting scandal.

He approved of Ellzey, but calls Wright a friend.

Susan is a decent person. I would have shown that side of her and put her in schools and daycares because she is a very empathetic woman, ”Barton said. “Instead, they ran a very negative campaign against Jake and it backfired.

He said that was not the way to reach voters.

You don’t go out to vote against people. You’re going to vote for the people, ”Barton said. “And the average voters, they chose Jake.

Democratic votes possible

With two Republicans defying each other, this wasn’t your average runoff. Still, SMU political scientist Stephanie Martin said Democrats may have played a role in Ellzeys’ victory.

All the Democrats who showed up to vote voted for the more moderate, if such a thing exists, ”Martin said. “Ellzey benefited from all the moderate votes that came in. “

One bonus weapon Ellzey had in his political arsenal: money.

Martin said that despite the departure of Susan Wright, Ellzey finished her race around $ 1 million ahead.

But Ellzey will have to do it all over again in a year. That’s when the regular two-year congressional campaign cycle begins again.

Gabrielle Jones and Miranda Suarez of KERA contributed to this story.

Do you have any advice? Email reporter Bill Zeeble at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter @bzeeble.

KERA News is made possible by the generosity of our members. If you find this report useful, consider making a tax-deductible donation today. Thank you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.keranews.org/politics/2021-07-30/3-reasons-why-jake-ellzey-defeated-trump-endorsed-opponent-for-fort-worth-area-congressional-seat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos