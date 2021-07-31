Politics
Breaking news: India, China to hold 12th round of LAC deadlock talks today
JUL 31, 2021 8:08 AM IS
The meeting started in the Nagberan-Tarsar forest area in Pulwama
The meeting started in the Nagberan-Tarsar forest area in Pulwama. Police and security forces are at work. More details expected: Police of the Kashmir area.
JUL 31, 2021 07:52 AM IS
Amit Panghal withdraws from Olympic boxing competition,
World number one Amit Panghal (52 kg) withdraws from Olympic boxing competition, loses 1-4 to Colombian Yuberjen Martinez in the pre-quarters.
JUL 31, 2021 7:39 AM IS
Indian jailed for 15 months in US for money laundering
An Indian truck driver in the United States has been sentenced to 15 months in prison and fined $ 4,710 for money laundering and firearms offenses, according to the Justice Department.
JUL 31, 2021 7:08 AM EST
Two other regions in China report Covid outbreaks: authorities
The worst coronavirus outbreak in China in months has spread to two other areas, health officials said on Saturday, including a sprawling megalopolis of 31 million people.
JUL 31, 2021 06:33 AM IS
PM Modi to interact with IPS probationers today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address probationers from the Indian Police Service (IPS) at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy on Saturday by video conference.
JUL 31, 2021 6:06 AM IS
Australia’s third largest city Brisbane to enter Covid lockdown
Australia’s third largest city, Brisbane, and other parts of the state of Queensland will enter an instant Covid lockdown from Saturday as authorities rush to contain an emerging outbreak of the Delta strain.
JUL 31, 2021 5:56 AM IS
6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Sullana in Peru
A 6.1 magnitude earthquake rocked at 5:10 p.m. GMT five miles east of Sullana, Peru, on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.
JUL 31, 2021 5:48 AM EST
Sputnik V 2nd dose to be administered from Saturday in Gurugram
The second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine will be available at a government session site in Gurugram from Saturday.
JUL 31, 2021 05:32 AM IS
Joe Biden says US will see new Covid-19 restrictions ‘in all likelihood’
US President Joe Biden said on Friday “in all likelihood” that new guidelines or restrictions would be imposed on the United States in response to a resurgence of Covid-19 cases.
JUL 31, 2021 5:25 AM EST
Delhi Zoo will reopen from August; online tickets available from today
Delhi National Zoological Park is set to reopen from August 1 with Covid-19 security protocols in place and online tickets will be available from Saturday, zoo officials said on Monday.
JUL 31, 2021 5:06 AM EST
India, China to Hold 12th Round of LAC Stalemate Talks Today
The main Indian and Chinese commanders will hold the 12th round of military talks in the Ladakh area on Saturday to calm tensions between the two countries which have been locked in a border line for nearly 14 months, officials familiar with the developments said on Friday.
