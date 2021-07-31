Justice Department Says Donald Trump’s Tax Returns Must Be Disclosed to Congressional Committee





The Justice Department said Friday that the Treasury Department must turn over former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee, concluding that the committee chairman had shown sufficient reason to request them.

The opinion of the Justice Department’s Office of the Legal Advisor (read it here) is the latest wrinkle in Democrats’ long quest for returns.

The Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Representative Richard Neal (D-MA), requested the statements and said the committee had serious concerns about the full and fair administration of tax laws by the IRS regards a president and believes that legislation may be necessary in this area.

In the opinion of the DOJ, the law at issue here is unambiguous: upon written request from the chairman of one of the three congressional tax commissions, the secretary will provide the requested tax information to the commission. “

Dawn Johnsen, the Acting Assistant Attorney General, wrote in the opinion that whether a congressional request for information may serve partisan or other political interests is generally irrelevant in assessing its constitutionality, provided that the request is, in fact, in pursuit of a legitimate legislative task just as presidential policy decisions are not suspect simply because the president can calculate that certain decisions will be to his political advantage.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that Trump’s accountant must turn his statements over to Cyrus Vance, the Manhattan district attorney, to comply with a subpoena to appear before a grand jury. But the judges, in a 7-2 opinion, found fault with a subpoena from Congress to get the feedback, saying lawmakers had no legislative reason for them.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised the DOJ’s opinion.

Access to former President Trump’s tax returns is a matter of national security, she said in a statement. The American people deserve to know the facts of their troubling conflicts of interest and to undermine our security and democracy as President.

It is unclear what action Trump will take, as he has fought for liberation before. He broke with tradition in his presidential candidacies by refusing to release the reports after repeatedly promising to do so.

