Brexit news: Boris Johnson says it is time to resist blatant EU arrogance | Politics | New

Jayne Adye, founder of the pro-Brexit campaign group Get Britain Out, warned that by “kicking the box” six months later, the Prime Minister risked the break-up of the UK – and the urged to regain control. Referring to the Northern Ireland Protocol, the mechanism to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland, Ms Adye said it was clear that what had been agreed so far “is not working” .

The British government had accepted the system “in panic”, she asserted, “with the credulous hope that the European Union would” act in good faith “and not attempt to put up unnecessary barriers to the trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland “. As a result, trade unionists living in the province were deeply unhappy, believing that a land border had simply been replaced by a border along the Irish Sea, which cut them off from the rest of the UK. Ms Adye said: “After six months of simply kicking the road, with extension after extension delaying an inevitable conflict, the border issue with Northern Ireland must be resolved quickly.

Boris Johnson and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

Lord David Frost speaking to the Lords last week

“Now Prime Minister Boris Johnson is out of his luxurious self-isolation at Checkers (due to COVID-19 contact ping), I hope he will realize that it is his turn to” resume control “of the question of Northern Ireland, otherwise its inaction could lead to the break-up of the United Kingdom! Referring to comments made by Brexit Minister Lord David Frost in the House of Lords last week in reference to his command document on Northern Ireland, Ms Adye said: “The fact that the UK government has finally accepted that all conditions are met for the UK to invoke Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, due to the serious and persistent economic and societal damage that the Protocol has created, is a refreshing change to an honest approach , instead of hiding behind vague statements. “The UK’s cards are now clearly on the table and the EU can no longer pretend that proposals were not made, as they have claimed in the past.” JUSTIN: The pound is on the brink of a one-month high against the dollar

Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo today

However, she stressed that the consequences of Mr Johnson’s inaction would extend far beyond Ulster. She said: “The government’s dismal failure to take action so far has had untold consequences for businesses and the people of Northern Ireland. “What is seen as an apparent acceptance of a loss of sovereignty has opened us up to even more demands from the EU. DO NOT MISS

The current situation has implications for Gibraltar, said Ms Adye

Trade unionists in Northern Ireland are implacably opposed to the Protocol

“There are more and more problems with Spain – in particular – on the question of the border with Gibraltar. “Spain now wishes to place Spanish officials at the British border and at Gibraltar port posts for ‘proper’ entry of the police into the country!” The government’s latest “robust” proposals, including the call to renegotiate the protocol, should have happened months ago, including the invocation of Article 16, Adye said.

The European business landscape after Brexit

She stressed: “Now we will probably have to wait for more months until a new announced deadline of September 30 for any renegotiations.” If so, such a delay already seemed unnecessary, given that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen rejected the UK’s request to renegotiate within hours. She said: “If this was supposed to be an ultimatum from the UK government, why didn’t we trigger Article 16 immediately, given the EU’s immediate rejections?”

Boris Johnson must live up to his famous pledge, Ms Adye said