Turkey speeds up 300 km wall to prevent Afghan refugees from entering; Erdogan stops preaching





The rogue Taliban have used widespread murder and violence to usurp the democratically elected government in Afghanistan as US and NATO forces withdraw from the war-torn country after two decades. The government led by Ashraf Ghani is finding it increasingly difficult to hold the country together, as the global community calls on the Taliban for their violence. All of this comes amid the ongoing Afghan-Taliban “peace talks” in Doha, Qatar. Turkey will block Afghan refugees; Erdogan accelerates the Trump-style “Wall” However, it is surprising that Turkey has now accelerated the construction of a wall on its border with Iran to stop the influx of Afghan refugees fleeing the war-torn country fearing for their lives. According to international media, Turkey is building a wall along its nearly 300 km long border with Iran to restrict the growing number of illegal migrants from Afghanistan. The wall-building project has reportedly been pursued by the Turkish government since 2017, but it has now ramped up construction due to the increased influx of refugees. In recent weeks, thousands of Afghan migrants have increasingly used Turkey’s eastern border province of Van to reach Europe, and authorities are now focused on building the wall along that town to stop the migration. It would appear that the number of Afghan refugees entering Turkey is estimated to be between 500 and 2,000 per day, which is relatively less than the mass migration Turkey has experienced in the past, including those from Syria. Currently, Turkey hosts around 3.5 million Syrian refugees and around 100 thousand Afghans who fled in previous conflicts. However, it is the same Turkey led by Erdogan that intervened in the internal affairs of India after the implementation of the Citizenship Act (CAA) and the repeal of Article 370. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had expressed his concerns about the CAA, calling it discriminatory, while India only offered to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 2014 Rohingya migrants in the country. The lockdown of refugees from Afghanistan is hypocrisy and double standard on the part of the president and strongman Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has made himself a sort of leader of the Islamic world, speaking out against countries where incidents of Islamophobia have been reported. He is a known ally of Pakistan and has attempted to interfere regularly in Indian affairs, both on J&K and on the CAA. However, as far as the speech goes, Erdogan seems to have hesitated when it comes to the Afghans.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/middle-east/turkey-fast-tracks-300km-wall-to-keep-out-afghan-refugees-erdogan-stops-walking-the-talk.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos