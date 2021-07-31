OK There is a Wamendikbud, Chairman of Commission X Job Suggestions that includes research and technology





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) signed a presidential regulation (Prerpres) which contains the post of Deputy Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Wamendikbud-Ristek). The chairman of Commission X of the House of Representatives, Syaiful Huda, assessed Minister of Education and Research and Technology, Nadiem Makarim, requires wamen. “In fact, in the days of the Ministry of Education and Culture nomenclature before adding research and technology, the position of Wamendikbud actually existed. This means that it is not a novelty. deputy minister, “Huda told reporters on Friday (7/30/2021). “Second, if you look at the lens, it’s unpretentious, without considering anything, in fact the workload of the Ministry of Education and Research and Technology is quite heavy. So, roughly speaking, if the Deputy Minister of Education and Culture is to fill the post, it is indeed in line with the workload and workload of the Minister of Education and Culture. – Research and Technology “, he added. Huda stressed that the deputy minister should be staffed by someone who understands research, technology and higher education. The purpose of the deputy minister’s work is therefore clear. “Third, if it is a position Wamendikbud-Ristek I want to fill this in, I think the part is more about finding a match that may be more concerned with research and technology. He is interested in research and technology or adding Dikti-Ristek. Dikti is a significant university. The assumption is so, ”Huda said. The PKB politician is aware that Nadiem Makarim’s current workload is very large. Therefore, Nadiem must have a wamen. “Fourth, with a very wide field of control, the workload, the second load of this huge control field of the Ministry of Education and Culture, because we can imagine all educational institutions from A to Z , from PAUD, SD, SMP, SMA, SMK. And these universities all fall under the Ministry of Education and Culture, from that point of view, I don’t think there is anything wrong with the president appointing a character who can accompany Mas Nadiem ”, did he declare. However, Huda felt that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) would not fulfill Wamendikbud-Research in the near future. Indeed, the government is currently focusing on controlling the pandemic. “We’ll just leave it up to the president to fill it out. But how come it looks to me like the president doesn’t seem to have filled it out. Because he’s primarily concerned with handling COVID,” a- he declared. . See also Video: DPR approves Jokowi forming Ministry of Investment and joins Kemendikbud-Ristek [Gambas:Video 20detik]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-5663884/setuju-ada-wamendikbud-ketua-komisi-x-saran-dijabat-yang-paham-ristek The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos