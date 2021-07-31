Pakistan Energy Crunch: Imran Khan’s government buys LNG cargoes at highest rates since 2015





As Pakistan faces an energy crisis, Imran Khan’s government has procured liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments for September at rates of $ 15.19-15.49 per mm Btu, the higher since 2015.

Pakistan is likely to experience another LNG crisis in September and October, according to The News International.

Forced to pay highest price State-owned Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) initially canceled the tender for eight cargoes for September and October, arguing the tariffs were higher at $ 13.78 per mmBtu, but she has now bought four cargoes at the highest level. rate ever.

The PLL put out a closed tender for the month of September and succeeded in securing tariffs for four LNG cargoes at over $ 15 per mmBtu, which are the highest rates on record since it began. to buy LNG in 2015. The government will buy three LNG cargoes from Gunvor and one from PetroChina.

Imran Khan under pressure The government is under enormous pressure and forced to buy the cargoes at the highest prices to avoid power cuts in September.

The energy crisis refuses to go Earlier, a gas and electricity crisis had hit the country due to the drydocking of the FSRU at the Engro LNG terminal, the annual rotation of a field of gas in Sindh province and low hydel production from the Tarbela dam. According to officials of the petroleum division, the global LNG market is currently too bullish, which is pushing up LNG prices. However, the official said the government will continue to monitor market trends and if prices start to fall, the PLL will return its LNG shipments for September and October, The News International reported. In the event that there was no respite in LNG prices on the international market, the official said the government would then have no choice but to source more fuel oil and diesel to run the gasoline engines. power plants to generate expensive electricity to reduce the likely energy crisis. to emerge in September and October.

