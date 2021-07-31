



The Pakistani government has finalized a bill to grant provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan, an illegally occupied Indian territory, a press report suggested. This follows the formation of the PTI in government in November 2020 by winning 22 seats in the 33-member Assembly. According to the report, Pakistani Minister of Law Farogh Naseem prepared the legislation taking into account international regulations and United Nations regulations.

He added that the bill had been presented to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for approval. In March earlier this year, the so-called GB Assembly passed a resolution demanding interim provincial status. In addition, he also sought appropriate representation for the region in the National Assembly, Senate and other federal institutions of Pakistan.

Status of Gilgit-Baltistan

As part of the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, it was separated from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 1949 via the controversial Karachi Agreement. Supposedly signed by the leaders of the Muslim Conference with the Pakistani government, it was a blatant violation of UNSC resolutions as it changed the status quo of the territory ahead of the potential plebiscite. Moreover, this agreement entered this public domain only through a 1993 judgment of the High Court of the PoK.

The people of Britain only got partial rights in 2009, when the Pakistan People’s Party government issued the Gilgit-Baltistan (Empowerment and Self-Governance) Ordinance. Although he created a separate legislature for the region with the first assembly elections held in 2009, most of the power was vested in the Gilgit-Baltistan Council headed by the Pakistani prime minister. While this ordinance allowed the GB Assembly to legislate exclusively on 61 subjects, the Gilgit-Baltistan ordinance of 2018 abolished this list.

Prior to the so-called Assembly polls in Britain last year, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif had opposed the PTI regime’s “provincial status” plan. Openly alluding to the role of the Pakistani military, she said, “This is an issue that needs to be addressed by government officials. Such decisions must be taken in Parliament and not at HQ ”. The Pakistani military is seen to have tightened its control over Britain, as it is an integral part of the Sino-Pakistani economic corridor.

Responding to Pakistan’s attempt to change the status quo, the MEA said in September 2020: “Any action by Pakistan aimed at changing the status of militarily occupied Gilgit-Baltistan has no legal basis and is totally void ab initio. Our position has always been clear. and consistent. All the territories of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will remain an integral part of India. Pakistan does not have standing to comment on the internal affairs of India.

