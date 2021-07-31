The role of the scarf in the history of turkeys

Numerous media outlets have broadcast stories in mid-July, Turkish governments condemned a judgment of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) confirming the ban on the headscarf in certain circumstances, in which an employer wishes to convey a neutral image. In doing so, it weighs on cultural wars on religious symbolism of which Europeans will all be well aware. Many European countries, particularly France, have experienced high-profile clashes over the issue of religious symbols in state institutions.

Many readers would see Turkey’s condemnation as a mere case of an Islamist regime reviling Western repression of Islam. Indeed, the government’s statement was full of accusations of Islamophobia in Europe. Yet such statements, coming from Turkey, are not that simple.

These same readers might be surprised to find that Turkey itself had banned the headscarf in state institutions until very recently. It might make a government condemnation of a ban in Europe seem absurd. Reality helps to give context to the Turkish reaction.

Wear western hats

One would normally expect condemnations of headscarf bans to come from regimes such as the Iranian theocracy or the conservative Saudi monarchy. Coming out of the secular republic of Turkey, they might seem more curious, if it weren’t for the global image of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a religious conservative.

His government’s sensitivity to headscarf bans is indeed very personal. In 2006, his own wife and other female politicians were not invited to an official event by then Turkish President Ahmet Necdet Sezer because of their headscarves. In 2007, the army, the traditional guardian of the secular ruling elite in Turkey, attempted to deny the presidency to Abdullah Gul of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) because his wife wore a headscarf.

Such attitudes, which may seem highly intolerant in countries like the UK, make more sense in places like France where the separation of church and state is a foundation of the republic. When modern Turkey was established in 1920, France became the model for building a modern state. A key element in imitating the French was the desire of Turkey’s early military rulers to suppress Islam.

The Ottoman Empire, of which Turkey was the successor state, was an Islamic empire. Indeed, it was ruled by a caliph, the Islamic equivalent of the Pope in Rome. The caliph was the ruler of the Muslim world. To make Turkey a modern secular republic was to withdraw the Pope from the Vatican and to ban the wearing of the Christian cross in Catholic Europe. Needless to say, this created cultural loopholes in Turkey that persist to this day.

To drive his cultural revolution in the 1920s and 1930s, the founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, instituted a ban on the fez, Turkey’s most famous hat and turban. He insisted that men wear the hat with a western brim, traditionally rejected because it does not allow the wearer to bow their head to the ground in Muslim prayer while wearing it.

The veil and headscarf have also been discouraged, although the ability of states to impose changes in women’s clothing has been slower to materialize than with men. The persistence of feminine cultural clothing as opposed to male clothing could be the subject of a full trial.

Along with many other measures, such as the ban on Sufi Muslim brotherhoods, the closure of mosques, the ban on the call to prayer in Arabic and the suppression of the Arabic script, the Turkish authorities have attempted to Westernize the Turks by force.

The illiberal 1980s

Yet it was not until the 1980 military coup that Turkey finally officially banned the headscarf. It was then that it was banned in all state institutions, including schools, universities, justice, police and the military. In effect, this meant that girls from religious backgrounds had to choose either to remove their headscarves or not to receive an education. It was only with the AKP’s rise to power in the 2000s that official attitudes began to change.

In 2010, Turkish universities finally admitted women who wore the headscarf. This was followed a few years later by the bureaucratic institutions of the state, with the exception of the judiciary, the army and the police. In 2016, policewomen were allowed to wear a headscarf under their caps, and finally in 2017, the military was the last institution to lift the ban.

It is in this context that the Turkish government condemns a ban on the headscarf in certain circumstances decreed by the ECJ. It is a backdrop against which religious conservatives in Turkey have read an account of European coercion dating back to the founding of the modern state and even earlier.

The ideas that inspired the military officers who won the Turkish War of Independence and the war with the Allied Powers that followed the conclusion of World War I were imported from Western Europe. After carving out an almost entirely religiously homogeneous Muslim state, they set out to secularize it completely.

The headscarf ban is therefore seen by conservative religious Turks as an idea imported from Europe and, in a sense, an idea dictated to Muslims by secularized Christian nations. Considering the experience of the last century in Turkey, it is clear how this view is generated.

Ultimately, the question is whether people who love the headscarf should tolerate those who don’t, and whether those who dislike the headscarf should tolerate those who do. Examples of intolerance abound on both sides. A lack of understanding will not bring any peace to Turkey or to countries across Europe and the world.

