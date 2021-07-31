6 facts about Jokowi’s 1.2 million IDR disbursement from MSME BLT: Okezone’s economy





JAKARTA – BLT UMKM 1.2 million IDR finally disbursed. The disbursement of the MSME BLT was made by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Merdeka Palace on Friday July 30, 2021. Jokowi symbolically disbursed the BLT MSMEs by inviting several MSME actors to the Merdeka Palace. Here are the interesting facts about BLT UMKM Rp1.2 million was liquidated as summary Okzone, Jakarta, Saturday (7/31/2021). 1. BLT UMKM Rp1.2 Million Liquid President Jokowi disbursed Rp 1.2 million at the Merdeka Palace (BPUM) or BLT UMKM. Also Read: This Month’s BLT MSME 1.2 Million IDR in Cash for 1.5 Million Commercial Players This year, Banpres MSMEs or BLTs received a total of 15.3 trillion rupees, targeting 12.8 million business actors to help economic recovery from the impact of the pandemic. “In 2021, what the productive Banpres will distribute is 15.3 trillion rupees which will be distributed to 12.8 million micro and small business actors across the country, which we are doing today,” said the President Jokowi in his address, Friday (30/30). 7/2021). 2. Assistance to MSMEs promotes economic recovery Jokowi hopes that helping micro-enterprises can boost the community’s economy. “Beneficiaries of productive microenterprises, both in person and online, I know you are all in dire straits right now, right? Very difficult, right? “But this is felt by everyone, not just micro-entrepreneurs, not just small and medium-sized enterprises, large entrepreneurs, who are all in very difficult, very difficult conditions,” added the president. 3. In total, 12.8 million commercial players get BLT President Joko Widodo symbolically handed over the Micro Business Productive Banpres (BPUM) 2021 to around 24 entrepreneurs. Aid amounted to IDR 1.2 million for MSMEs. “In 2021, what will be distributed for this productive Banpres is 15.3 trillion rupees, which are distributed to 12.8 million micro and small businesses. So it’s not just all of you, no,” he said. said President Joko Widodo. 4. Jokowi asks SMEs to work hard Jokowi invites MSMEs experiencing declining turnover to continue running their business. Because at present, the vaccination process has not been carried out uniformly. “Therefore, ladies and gentlemen, we have to work even harder in a situation like this to survive. Even though the turnover has dropped by 75%, we will continue, as we are still vaccinating until at 70% percent, “Jokowi says. 5. MSME BLT disbursement schedule The distribution of BLT UMKM stage 2 in 2021 is divided into 3 periods, namely July, August and September 2021. The amount of Rp 1.2 million will be distributed to microenterprise actors who have never received BPUM before and who have fulfilled the specified criteria. BLT UMKM Rp1.2 million cash from July to September 2021. BLT UMKM is donated to 3 million commercial players. However, for this month the BLT UMKM Rp1.2 million will initially be distributed to 1.5 million commercial players. The MSME BLT disbursement schedule starts at the end of July 2021 up to 1.5 million microenterprise actors, then in August 1 million microenterprise actors, and September 500,000 microenterprise actors. In total, it will be distributed to 3 million micro-enterprises, some of which are still migrating and cleaning up, totaling 3.6 trillion rupees, said Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs Teten Masduki. 6. Liquid by BRI and BNI MSME BLT will be distributed via BNI or BRI. For BNI, economic actors can consult the list of beneficiaries by visiting the BNI electronic form page at banpresbpum.id. Then enter the population identification number (NIK), and click search. Meanwhile, How to Verify MSME BLT Recipients at BRI, can visit BRI eForm page at https://eform.bri.co.id/bpum. Then enter the Resident Identity Card (KTP) number.

