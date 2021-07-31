CDA to seek revocation of General Ayub’s orders on E-11 – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Following the flooding in E-11, city directors decided to forward a summary to the federal government, calling for the revocation of former President Ayub Khan’s orders related to this sector, in order to ensure the enforcement of civic agency regulations.

Sources said that after a meeting, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) prepared a summary Friday to send to the federal government to revoke President Ayubs’ orders.

We will send a summary to the federal government to revoke the orders of the former presidents regarding the E-11, said a CDA officer involved in the process of writing the summary.

The former president due to the presence of the Golra shrine had exempted Revenue Estate Golra from the acquisition of land.

Although the Civic Agency in the light of the CDA 1960 ordinance is supposed to regulate all buildings and houses within the 906 square kilometers of Islamabad, it has largely confined itself to its own areas and left E-11 as a no mans land, under the pretext of the exempt status of this sector. This resulted in the growth of fungus from unauthorized buildings.

Out of five, three housing corporations, including the Medical Cooperative Housing Society, which recently experienced urban flooding, are operating without Certificates of No Objection (NOC).

Previously, ADC in 2007-8 passed regulations for high-rise buildings in E-11, but these too were not implemented in letter and spirit.

Likewise, the CDA also did not enforce its regulations in rural areas until 2017, but it was too late as thousands of buildings and houses not allowed in rural areas had already been constructed.

Sources said government and city managers are on the same page in enforcing all CDA regulations in E-11.

They said a summary would be sent to Prime Minister Imran Khan to revoke the former president’s orders to clear up confusion over the status of the E-11.

We want to eliminate the confusion associated with the so-called special status of the E-11. We don’t want to take over or acquire this industry, but we want to enforce all of our status in E-11 to avoid future tragedies, a government source said.

He said in addition to illegal housing companies, the area is also dotted with more than 70 unauthorized high-rise buildings, and many of them are located on narrow streets, posing a risk.

E-11 has had a special status since 1960. It was not acquired and exempted from it by President Ayub. Later, General Zia adopted a presidential decree to change its status, making it a kind of island in Islamabad, a CDA officer said, adding that the authority had decided to take the whole area under. its aegis.

All regulations will apply and all CDA standards will be followed, he said and added that any related expense will be borne by project management, in order to submit their projects to CDA regulations.

All the costs of hydrological studies, road widening, removal of encroachments and compensation will be borne by the project promoters. The ICT administrator has been asked for legal coverage in the matter so that it becomes binding on them and the same can be applied, he said.

A member of the CDA board of directors also confirmed to Dawn that a summary was finalized on Friday to bring the E-11 to CDA laws.

Meanwhile, sources said an investigation was being carried out by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad into the Medical Cooperative Housing Society. They said the company, which narrowed the natural stream in 2010, had its development plan approved by CDA. However, later due to violations, the civic agency canceled the land use plan but took no serious action to stop the growth of the company.

Posted in Dawn, July 31, 2021

