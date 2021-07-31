CDC no-travel advisory due to the spread of the COVID Delta variant

The State Department, in coordination with the CDC,increased its travel advisory for the UK not to travel due to COVID-19(Level IV).

Coincidentally, the department’s decision came the same day Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted most COVID-19 restrictions in the UK (with the exception of Wales, Scotland and the UK). ‘North Ireland). He didthis movement as the number of cases increasesbecause most adults in the UK are fully vaccinated.

Despite the lifting of restrictions by the United Kingdom, the European Unionopened its borders to US nationals(with various restrictions). In addition, Canada is on the verge of opening its borders to U.S. citizens and fully vaccinated permanent residents. Additionally, the White House has indicated that the United States will not lift travel restrictions due to the spread of the Delta variant. Press secretary Jen Psaki said he isit is not known how long the restrictions will last. Since July 23, 2021, theCDC announcedthat the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in the United States was up more than 46% from the previous week.

Therefore, despite lobbying efforts to increase summer tourism from Europe, presidential proclamations restricting travel to the United States due to COVID-19 will likely remain in effect throughout the tourist season and beyond. of the. Travel restrictions were imposed over a year ago, in January 2020, when President Donald Trump instituted the ban on travel from China. New bans were instituted in 2020 and 2021 for people traveling from Iran, the UK, Ireland, the 26 member countries of the Schengen zone, Brazil, South Africa and, more recently , Turkey. To overcome these restrictions, those who must travel to the United States but are subject to the bans must camp in a non-prohibited country (if they can enter such a country) for 14 days before attempting to enter the United States. United or they must request and receive a National Interest Exception (NIE) to the corresponding ban. Eligibility for NIEs is spelled out in a complex and changing web of Department of State and Customs and Border Protection guidelines.

Employers across the country are suffering because of the bans. Their key employees cannot return to or from the United States for significant business purposes. The highly skilled or temporary seasonal workers they need to boost their businesses and the economy cannot be hired. This is made worse by the fact that most US consulates abroad are extremely late and understaffed due to COVID-19.