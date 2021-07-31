US hopes Pakistan will help reduce violence in Afghanistan – Journal





LONDON: The US administration hopes Pakistan plays a positive role in de-escalating violence in neighboring Afghanistan, US State Department official saying it is not in Pakistan’s interest to see Afghanistan in a civil war.

The statement was made by Zed Tarar, spokesperson for the US State Department, who addressed a range of issues addressed by the US government during a briefing to reporters here.

The fight against the Covid-19 pandemic is a major priority [for the Biden administration]. Our administration is working tirelessly to defeat Covid around the world. The United States sent 3 million doses of Moderna to Pakistan this week, which was the second shipment after 2.5 million doses of vaccine sent earlier, Tarar said.

Spokesman Says South Asian Territorial Disputes Have A Solution: Islamabad-Delhi Dialogue

He added that Pakistan had also received $ 60 million in aid to fight Covid-19, saying it was a small part in the hope that we can work with our allies to overcome the pandemic.

When asked why US President Joe Biden had not made telephone contact with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Tarar replied: [snub or oversight]. I wouldn’t read such a message in it. If you see our overall relationship, we have multiple commitments and are in constant communication. Senior Pakistani officials are talking to their American counterparts and we are announcing it transparently.

If we started ticking boxes for invitations and phone calls, that would be silly, especially without looking at the big picture.

Tarar added: We don’t see relations with Pakistan through one office or one administration. They are based on bilateral respect. I don’t know why the phone call didn’t take place, but I can say that the US-Pakistan relationship is old. If you see our actions, for example the fact that the United States sent 3 million doses to Islamabad, there is no doubt that our relationship is strong.

He also said: Pakistan and the United States have common interests which do not disappear. On this basis, we continue to speak at all levels to Pakistani government officials.

On a question about the role of the United States in Afghanistan, Tarar said: We want the future of Afghanistan to be in the hands of the Afghan people. We are not abandoning Afghanistan, we will work for a better future, but it is not a military solution. Our diplomatic assistance to Afghanistan will continue.

Tarar said Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken recognize that the civil war in Afghanistan is not in the best interests of anyone in the region.

Responding to a question about Blinkens’ recent trip to New Delhi and the lack of discussion of human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir, Tarar said: There is no silence as such on the questions. When there are questions relating to the allies, not just India, all that is discussed [between officials] is not made public, but that does not mean that something is being ignored.

He said the US administration reiterates that the territorial disputes in South Asia have a solution: the dialogue between Pakistan and India.

Posted in Dawn, July 31, 2021

