Is Boris adrift? Two years later, the Prime Minister faces decisive political decisions and calls for a reshuffle

Recently Ben Gascoigne, Mr Johnson’s longtime aide and political secretary, also stepped down. Only Munira Mirza, the director of the No 10 Policy Unit, remains in Downing Street from this central nucleus during his mayorship.

She is the last person to leave the Town Hall Brigade, said a figure in the group, who attributed Mr Johnson’s accomplishments as mayor of London to using her communication skills to purchase a political space for others to drive change.

Current chief of staff Dan Rosenfield has put an end to negative briefings in recent weeks. A former Treasury official under George Osborne, Mr Rosenfield was recruited this winter to end internal strife in Downing Street.

An insider No 10 said he had been solid for Mr Johnson, smoothing out cracks left by Mr Cummingss’ battles with Carrie Johnson, the Prime Minister’s wife, over leadership positions and the political orientation.

But, the source added, there is no natural fusion of minds: the relationship is not the most tangled. They are completely different men.

Some ministers’ advisers describe Mr Rosenfield as a conciliator with a civil service approach rather than a force of nature who often challenges Mr Johnson, creating doubt as to whether he would survive a No 10 reshuffle for make it more political.

Personalities who supported Mr Johnson’s candidacy for government leadership are floating other ideas. One replaces Amanda Milling as co-chair of the Conservative Party, to whom some MPs blamed the by-election defeat in Chesham and Amersham bluer than blue.

Another up one in No.10 of Mr Johnson’s former allies, such as Nigel Adams, the Tory MP who defended his early leadership and is currently minister for Asia.

Mix package

And then there’s the looming potential for a reshuffle. Talk to any Conservative MP or adviser and they have a different theory on when Mr Johnson will change cabinet, which is almost entirely made up of MPs who have supported his leadership campaign.

Speculation about a July reshuffle came and went. Some are planning one in November or early next year. But someone better placed to know than most put their tokens in in September, with the new team showcased at the party conference in early October.

Topping the list of Westminster observers among those most likely to be removed is Gavin Williamson, the Education Secretary who consistently scores lowest in polls of Conservative members.

A Politics Home poll of Conservative members last month found that Mr Williamson had an approval rating of minus 40 percentage points (the difference between those who approve and disapprove of the work he does).

All the other Cabinet ministers except Ms Milling and Robert Jenrick, the Communities Secretary, were positive.

But it’s not just the staff but the politicians that have question marks next to them.

Few big announcements are scheduled for August, with councilors believing the public has had so much government in their lives with the pandemic that a break is wise.

Ministers are planning a recess with Parliament over the recess, with little new policy to come. The obvious exception is the pandemic, which remains the top priority of governments and whose direction remains uncertain.

Critical choices imminent

In the fall, however, some critical choices must be made. One will be on how to tackle the social services crisis – something Mr Johnson announced on the steps of Downing Street after becoming Prime Minister in July 2019 that he had a plan to fix.

PM wants a version of Sir Andrew Dilnots’ proposals that would cap lifetime care costs at around 50,000, but Treasury insists a new loan-free tax pays for the 10 billion it could cost – perhaps with a clear increase in national insurance – remains unresolved.

Another will discuss what the upgrading program which is at the heart of Mr Johnson’s national agenda means in practice.

A speech exposing the grand vision earlier this month was criticized – harshly, in Number 10’s eyes – as largely exposing the things the government is doing anyway. A white paper arrives this fall with new policy proposals – a big revealing moment.

And then there is the green agenda. Mr Johnson has maintained his climate change benchmarks, promising real progress towards the UK’s goal of reducing all greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

A trio of strategy papers – on making heat and buildings more environmentally friendly, embracing hydrogen and achieving the Net Zero goal – are all expected ahead of the United Nations Conference on climate change of 2021, COP26, in November.

How much will households have to pay for the country to move towards a greener future? And how much political capital is Mr Johnson willing to spend to make it happen? The publications will answer these questions to some extent.