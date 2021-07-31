Turkish diplomats spied on Erdoan’s critics in Malawi, sparked criminal investigation, documents say





Levent Kenez / Stockholm Court documents obtained by Nordic Monitor confirmed that six Turkish nationals in Malawi had been profiled by Turkish diplomats and reported to the Foreign Ministry in Ankara. The information was then used in a terrorism indictment by a Turkish prosecutor. According to a decision of 12 December 2018 by prosecutor Birol Tufan, the Ankara General Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation (file n ° 2018/27380) on Turkish nationals who were included in espionage files sent by Turkish diplomats without any evidence. concrete wrongdoing. According to the documents, they were accused of belonging to a terrorist group by Tufan. A court document dated December 12, 2018 reveals the espionage of critics. (The addresses and names of Turkish nationals have been redacted for security reasons.): Copy from Malawi As Turkey does not have an embassy in Malawi, the profiling documents may have been sent to Ankara by ebnem ncesu, the Turkish Ambassador to Zambia between 2016 and 2021, since the Turkish Ambassador in Lusaka, the capital of Zambia, is accredited to Malawi. Like beforedisclosedby Nordic Monitor, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent lists of profiled Turkish nationals on two CDs to the Ankara Attorney General’s Office, the National Police and the Turkish intelligence agency MIT on February 19, 2018 via an official document for other administrative or judicial actions, the sanction of their relatives returning to Turkey and the seizure of their assets. The public prosecutor Adem Aknc, who received the document from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on February 23, 2018, transmittedclassified CDsincluding information on 4,386 criticisms of Erdoan to the Organized Crime Unit of the Ankara Police Department for further action. The police forwarded the results of their investigations to the public prosecutor. According tojudicial actsmade public by the 4th High Criminal Court of Ankara on January 16, 2019, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has drawn up a long list of foreign entities detained and / or exploited by people considered close to the movement. Critics of the Erdoan government abroad, especially members of the Hizmet / Glen movement, have been subjected to surveillance, harassment, death threats and kidnappings since President Recep Tayyip Erdoan decided to group the scapegoat for its own legal problems. They have often been denied consular services such as power of attorney and birth registration, as well as the revocation of their passports. Their assets in Turkey are seized and family members at home face criminal prosecution. Most recently, educator Orhan Nand, who was featured in documents previously released by Nordic Monitor, was kidnapped in Kyrgyzstan on May 31 and illegally brought to Turkey by Turkish intelligence agency MIT. nand, who had lived in Kyrgyzstan for almost 30 years, was arrested on 12 July for membership of a terrorist organization. Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlt avuoluconfirmedsystematic espionage of criticisms of the Turkish government on foreign soil such as by Turkish diplomatic missions in February 2020. avuolu said that Turkish diplomats assigned to embassies and consulates have been formally charged by the government to carry out such activities abroad . If you look at the definition of a diplomat, that’s clear. Intelligence gathering is the duty of diplomats, avuolu told Turkish reporters on February 16, 2020 following the Munich Security Conference, adding that intelligence gathering and information gathering is a fact. It is also known that Turkish embassies spy on the private and confidential information of citizens who have registered for consular services. Turkish Foreign Ministrycommunicated, stamped secret, shows that the Turkish Embassy in Kosovo profiled 78 people who had indicated their teaching profession when they applied for various citizen services.

