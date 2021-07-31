Jokowi calls lockdown not solving problems, epidemiologist points to weakness in 3T





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the enactment of confinement does not solve the problem of managing the Corona pandemic. Epidemiologists assess confinement is a support element for the main stages of pandemic management, namely: test, trace, and treatment (3T). “In controlling this pandemic, there is a main strategy, yes, 3T is the main strategy. Then there is an additional strategy, one of them confinement, “Griffith University Australia epidemiologist Dicky Budiman told reporters on Friday (7/30/2021) “So Pak Jokowi’s statement is that confinement does not solve the problem, maybe a more precise statement would be that confinement this is not the main solution to control the pandemic, “he added. She said confinement or restriction of community mobility is an additional strategy to deal with the pandemic. While 3T should be the main strategy. Dicky went on to explain the problems Indonesia faced in dealing with this pandemic. He assessed that 3T in Indonesia is still low compared to neighboring countries, namely Vietnam. “Well, the problem is Indonesia, which has a weak primary strategy, so when it changes multiple times, whatever its name, it wants to be semi-permanent.confinementThere are different types of PSBB, and now there are several versions of PPKM, that’s while the strategy is playing test, trace not strong yes there is a trap confinement, or the back-and-forth PPKM trap that needs to be done, “he said. He stressed that 3T needs to be strengthened so that positive cases of COVID-19 can be treated quickly and the rate of transmission is reduced. “Well Vietnam did confinement but not as extreme as western countries or foreign countries, but their 3T is incredible from the start even for comparison, if with us from 1 positive case to 10 it is hard and it does not happen. In Vietnam, from 1 positive case, there are up to 100. In Australia, it can go up to tens of thousands. That’s it, we are always looking at the quality of the 3T, ”said Dicky. Making restrictions, said Dicky, must also be followed by a massive 3T. He stressed that Indonesia must increase its capacity test and trace. “So this means that as part of the strategy, the current restrictions are said to be adequate, fair or not, but they don’t need to be more stringent, the problem is that the essence of 3T has not been reinforced. , even now there is vaccination and there is even 5M. Read all the news on the next page. Watch Video: Covid-19 Task Force: Residents Ignore 3M, Government Not Max 3T [Gambas:Video 20detik]

