Imran Khan’s government claims to end hunger by 2030





The PTI government has claimed it will completely eradicate hunger from the country by 2013, but critics wonder how that will happen.

This was stated by Federal Minister of National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhr Imam in Islamabad. The federal minister said the government intends to stabilize food prices in this regard and also wants to work for social security.

But critics question the government’s claims. It should be remembered that in the past the PML-N and other governments made similar statements, but Pakistan failed to meet the Millennium Development Goals in 2015 and is no longer possible to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2013, one of which is to end hunger.

Economists say hunger can only be eradicated if efforts are made to eradicate poverty.

That is why poverty must be eradicated in order to eradicate hunger.

There is also a gender aspect to hunger. Women are more affected by hunger and poverty. Many of the malnourished people in the country are women.

Sixty percent of pregnant women don’t get the nutrition they need, leaving around 40 percent of children unable to grow in the future.

The previous government also failed to meet the challenges of eradicating poverty and hunger. When the United Nations inaugurated the Millennium Development Goals in 2000, Pakistan pledged to halve the poverty rate by 2015, the number of people living in poverty in 2000 and 2002 was around 28 % of the population, but in 2015 it rose to 36%. In 2002, 35% of the population suffered from malnutrition and hunger, that is, people consuming less than 2,500 calories, but in 2015 this number will increase to 45%.

This rate had fallen a bit under Nawaz Sharif. But it has increased over the past three years and is now over 45 percent. So how will Pakistan end hunger by 2030? Pakistan ranks among the countries of sub-Saharan Africa in terms of hunger and the hunger and malnutrition situation in Balochistan is extremely serious. About 70% of the population consumes twelve hundred calories or more.

