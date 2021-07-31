‘Proud of Them’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Says 12th Class CBSE Students Adjusted to New Normal | India News

New Delhi: Hours after the Central Council for Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results of the 12th class board of the CBSE on Friday, July 30, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the students “had adjusted to the new normal “.

Speaking to his official Twitter account, the Prime Minister congratulated more than 12.96 lakh class XII students for passing the 2021 CBSE board exams.

Prime Minister Modi also wished his “young friends” a bright, happy and healthy future.

“Congratulations to my young friends who passed their Class XII CBSE exams. Best wishes for a bright, happy and healthy future,” Prime Minister Modi wrote.

He added, “To those who think you could have worked harder or performed better, I mean – learn from your experience and hold your head up. A bright future filled with opportunity awaits you. Each of you is a wealth of talent. Best wishes forever. “

“The batch that has appeared for Class XII councils this year has done so under unprecedented circumstances. The world of education has witnessed many changes over the past year. Yet they have adapted. to the new normal and have done their best. Proud of themselves, “said the Prime Minister. Modi expressed.

The batch that appeared for Class XII boards this year did so under unprecedented circumstances.

It should be noted that the CBSE Class 12 board exams have been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.