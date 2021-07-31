Signing letter to Jokowi, here is the comment from the PSIS goalkeeper

INDOSPORT.COM – PSIS goalkeeper Semarang Joko Ribowo is one of the Ligue 1 players who signed a letter from the Indonesian Association of Professional Players (APPI) to President Joko Widodo.

As is known, all APPI member players through several representatives signed a letter and sent it to President Jokowi regarding their hope that the competitions in Indonesia, both Ligue 1, League 2 and Ligue 3 can start soon.

According to Joko Ribowo, the impact of the competitive vacuum has a huge impact on the income of players and everyone involved in football.

Moreover, it has been recorded that it has been about a year and four months since Indonesian football players have held official competitions.

“It’s not only Ligue 2 players, Ligue 1 players who are affected. But yes up to Ligue 3 too. In Indonesia, there are also a lot of Ligue 3 players,” Joko Ribowo told Semarang, Friday (07/30/21).

Separately, Joko Ribowo also said that the long absence of competition was to be feared to hamper the progress of football in Indonesia.

The reason is that many potential young footballers who should have had flying hours in official competitions need to be relieved that they have not been able to organize the competition so far.

“Young players are also influential. They are affected by the current vacuum of competition. Because the level of the players may increase due to the competition. Meanwhile, our competition has been sucked for 16 months.

So it’s a shame for our brothers and sisters who want to improve their performance, “said the goalkeeper, who joined PSIS in 2018.