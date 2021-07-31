Politics
Signing letter to Jokowi, here is the comment from the PSIS goalkeeper
Joko Ribowo and her daughter playing football at Singgo Joyo Field, Pati.
INDOSPORT.COM – PSIS goalkeeper Semarang Joko Ribowo is one of the Ligue 1 players who signed a letter from the Indonesian Association of Professional Players (APPI) to President Joko Widodo.
As is known, all APPI member players through several representatives signed a letter and sent it to President Jokowi regarding their hope that the competitions in Indonesia, both Ligue 1, League 2 and Ligue 3 can start soon.
According to Joko Ribowo, the impact of the competitive vacuum has a huge impact on the income of players and everyone involved in football.
Moreover, it has been recorded that it has been about a year and four months since Indonesian football players have held official competitions.
“It’s not only Ligue 2 players, Ligue 1 players who are affected. But yes up to Ligue 3 too. In Indonesia, there are also a lot of Ligue 3 players,” Joko Ribowo told Semarang, Friday (07/30/21).
Separately, Joko Ribowo also said that the long absence of competition was to be feared to hamper the progress of football in Indonesia.
The reason is that many potential young footballers who should have had flying hours in official competitions need to be relieved that they have not been able to organize the competition so far.
“Young players are also influential. They are affected by the current vacuum of competition. Because the level of the players may increase due to the competition. Meanwhile, our competition has been sucked for 16 months.
So it’s a shame for our brothers and sisters who want to improve their performance, “said the goalkeeper, who joined PSIS in 2018.
Sources
2/ https://www.indosport.com/sepakbola/20210731/ikut-tanda-tangan-surat-ke-jokowi-begini-komentar-kiper-psis
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]