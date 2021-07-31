How to secure peace in the Middle East





It is commonly said that Jerusalem is the bosom of the universe. Home of the Abrahamic religions, Palestine is the land of the prophets, the spiritual center of Judaism, Christianity and Islam. Therefore, religion has always been one of the main sources of conflict and reconciliation in the Middle East. After the disintegration of the Ottoman Empire, the countries of the Middle East were colonized by the Western powers. The region has been drawn into today’s century-old political chaos. In many countries, the region’s oil wealth has caused wars and instability rather than prosperity and growth. For decades Iraq suffered from deep political instability. Iran is struggling to respect the US embargo while adopting an expansionist foreign policy in the region. Despite being the richest country in the region, Saudi Arabia has been heavily dependent on major powers on the international stage. Engaged in fierce competition with Iran for regional dominance, Saudi Arabia suffers serious setbacks in terms of democratization. Meanwhile, the aggressive foreign policy stance of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) threatens the current political stability among the Gulf countries. Erdoan’s role When President Recep Tayyip Erdoan was President of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), former US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Thanks to Erdoan’s counter-movement in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Israel and the United States have isolated themselves on the issue of Jerusalem. Declaring Jerusalem’s status as the capital of Israel null and void, the UN resolution was passed with overwhelming support from UN members. As the British and French colonial empires began to crumble in the Middle East after the end of World War II, countries in the region successively declared their independence. Today, a similar conjecture has emerged on the international stage. Due to the growing competition between the United States and China and the replacement of the old international unipolar system with a multipolar system, the countries of the Middle East have gained the opportunity to establish lasting political stability in the region through internal cooperation. Neo-colonial solutions As the first step towards establishing a permanent peace in the region, a non-aggression pact should be concluded between Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Egypt, Iraq, Iran and other countries. This military pact will not only support the economic, political and cultural development of the region, but will also prevent military occupations and interventions by outside powers. Over the past two decades, all apparently interstate conflicts and civil wars have occurred as a result of external interventions. The occupation of Afghanistan, the Iran-Iraq war, the occupation of Iraq and the civil wars in Yemen and Syria are due to the neo-colonial aspirations of the great powers. Turkey’s role Building on its strong state tradition, Turkey will certainly play a key role in establishing regional peace and stability. Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and even Syria are expected to play a crucial role in the future of the region. The great powers of the international system should appreciate the fact that ensuring political stability in Syria, Lebanon and Yemen will stabilize the region as a whole. In this critical conjecture where the big players have largely lost their playing capacity, the countries of the Middle East should seek to reconcile their national interests with the interests of the region. The OIC could take the initiative to establish a strong pact of order and stability among its members.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/opinion/columns/how-to-ensure-peace-in-the-middle-east The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos