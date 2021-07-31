Amid spread of COVID, ‘semi-lockdown’ has spread to 21 provinces

Indonesia’s most populous islands, Java and Bali, have been in “semi-containment” mode since July 3, 2021 due to the second wave of COVID-19, triggered by the Delta variant, which has hit the country since mid -June 2021.

With COVID-19 spikes reported in areas outside Java and Bali, the government has decided to expand public mobility restrictions in several islands.

As a result, students study online from home. Employees work from home as most offices have been temporarily closed except for essential work. All shopping malls, department stores, tourist sites and recreation centers, as well as places of worship have also been closed. Restaurants only serve take out orders. People were advised to stay at home except in emergencies and for limited purposes.

Domestic travelers boarding flights are advised to present vaccination cards, showing that they have taken at least one dose of vaccine, and negative results of an RT-PCR test, taken no more than two days (48 hours) before leaving.

Travelers using land or sea transport, including trains or passenger cars, are also advised to present vaccination cards and negative results of RT-PCR tests, carried out two days before departure, or negative test results. antigen rapid tests, performed at the latest. one day (24 hours) before departure.

As of July 30, 2021, the country reported 41,168 new cases, bringing the national total to 3,372,374. Meanwhile, with 1,759 additional deaths, the death toll has risen to 92,311.

With a population of over 270 million, Indonesia is the fourth most populous country in the world.

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) admitted that the brutal entry of the Delta variant into Indonesia took the nation by surprise. The Delta variant has a very high transmission rate and causes more severe symptoms than the original type of virus, he said.

“By January, February, March, April and May (2021), COVID-19 (transmission) had started to decline. If coronavirus disease (spread) declined, the economy would certainly expand. It was in fact apparent, yet unexpectedly there was something called the Delta variant, a new type of variant disease, ”the president said on July 30, 2021.

To stem the drastic spike in COVID-19 cases, the government first imposed an Emergency Public Movement Restriction (PPKM) from July 3 to July 20, which was then extended twice from July 21 to July 26 , then again from July 26 to August. 2, with a slight change in nomenclature to PPKM Level 4.

PPKM level 4 has been applied in areas where there are more than 150 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people per week.

On July 25, 2021, Widodo explained that the implementation of PPKM Level 4 was undertaken after considering aspects of health, economy and social dynamics of communities.

The government has made some adjustments to the rules related to people-based business activities, as part of strict enforcement of health protocols, he added.

Under the new rules, those authorized to serve consumers include vendors in traditional markets selling basic necessities, laundry service providers, hairdressers, street vendors and traditional retailers, a- he informed.

Vendors in traditional markets selling non-essential foods are, for example, allowed to run their business from morning to 3 p.m. local time, applying a maximum capacity of 50 percent.

Traditional retailers, laundry service providers, and those who run hair salons, among others, can run their business from morning to 9 p.m. local time.

Small food stall operators and street vendors can run their businesses from morning until 8 p.m. local time, but they are forced to adhere to strict health protocols.

In order to reduce the burden on communities and small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has committed to providing them with social assistance.

Previously, the Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto revealed that PPKM level 4 would not only be implemented on the islands of Java and Bali, but also in 45 districts and towns in 21 provinces of the islands of Sumatra, Kalimantan, Papua, Sulawesi, Maluku and Nusa Tenggara. , as these regions have also experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The implementation of the PPKM has been extended to other regions as there are also reports of COVID-19 spikes in regions outside of Java and Bali, he said.

Following the strict application of the PPKM for nearly a month, several areas of Java and Bali have experienced a gradual decline in their hospital bed occupancy rates, although the number of new cases has not increased. sufficiently diminished, he added. The government expects the PPKM to reduce new cases to around 10,000 cases per day, he said.

Role of RTs and RWs

Meanwhile, to help with initial patient care, COVID-19 Management Task Force spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito urged regional administrations to increase the number of COVID-19 command posts. at the village level, as most hospitals have been overwhelmed by the recent outbreak of infection.

“One of the important roles in the initial care of residents affected by COVID-19 is (played by) administrators of neighborhood units (RTs) and community units (RWs). During this pandemic, RT / RWs are helping village and community health centers (Puskesmas) to deal with COVID-19, “he said at a press conference on July 29, 2021.

RTs and RWs play a role in tracking and recording cases, as well as monitoring adherence to health protocols and recording and supporting immunization programs, Adisasmito said. Therefore, the role of RTs and RWs must be supported by good coordination with other elements, he added.

It is important that there is a command post (Posko) at the village level to serve as a liaison between various elements of the community and a coordinator who can report on performance, he said.

However, there are still 58,687 villages that have yet to establish such command posts, he added.

“Unfortunately, there are still many villages in Indonesia that have not established command posts (COVID-19). As of July 25, 2021, only 27% of Indonesian villages have formed such command posts,” noted Adisasmito.

Most of the areas that have not yet established Posko are located in North Sumatra, Papua, East Java, Central Java, South Sumatra, East Nusa Tenggara, South Sulawesi , West Java, Lampung and Southeast Sulawesi.

Volunteers from the local command post are also invited to educate the public on wearing masks, washing hands with soap, maintaining a safe distance, crowd prevention and mobility restrictions.

The good news is that public compliance with health protocols has increased in almost every province in Indonesia, said Sonny Harmadi, head of the behavior change division of the COVID-19 Management Working Group recently.

According to the task force, during the period between September 7, 2020 and July 20, 2021, compliance with the rule on wearing masks was 84.77%, social distancing and crowd avoidance were 87.11%, while the compliance score for the rule on hand washing using soap in running water was 7.65 out of 10.

Growing public compliance with health protocols to prevent transmission of the coronavirus has been helped in part by behavior change ambassadors.

From September 7, 2020 to July 20, 2021, the COVID-19 task force recruited 60,324 people as behavior change ambassadors in 126 districts and cities in seven provinces.

Behavior Change Ambassadors have so far educated 25,411,040 people about COVID-19 and distributed 5,329,992 masks.

However, there was a slight increase in the percentage of residents refusing to participate in educational activities regarding the implementation of health protocols at the national level from an average of between 0.8 and 0.9% to 1.2%. when enforcing the Level 4 Public Movement Restrictions (PPKM), Harmadi said.

“Our society is very heterogeneous. Of course there are variations in how people follow health protocols. One thing that is important is that people’s knowledge of 3M is very high, it is very good.” , he noted.

The fight against the pandemic is far from over, however, and no one can say when it will end.

