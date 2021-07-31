Covid vaccine passports: Boris Johnson warned ‘divisive’ plan risked privacy nightmare | Politics | New





Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that vaccine passports would be required by law in England for the first time in an effort to increase the rate of Covid vaccination among the younger generation. Johnson said anyone wishing to attend a nightclub in the country from the end of September will need to prove that they have received two shots. He warned that “other places where large crowds congregate” could also be forced to adopt the controls, possibly paving the way for the plan to go into effect during music concerts, sporting events and concerts. theater performances.

But the prime minister faces a showdown in the House of Commons over the move when Parliament welcomes ministers again in September after the summer recess. Lockdown-skeptical Conservative Party MPs, Liberal Labor Ministers and Liberal Democrat MPs are likely to oppose vaccine passports in close votes in Parliament, fearing it could pave the way for ID cards. Alistair Carmichael, Home Affairs spokesperson for the Lib Dems, launched a furious attack on Mr Johnson’s decision, warning of the backlash he could feel if the public were forced to hand over their sensitive information. He told Express.co.uk: “This is another level of state control and intrusion into our lives where there is no justification for it.

“I am a liberal, I believe in the freedom of the individual and I am wary of governments. I do not believe in passing on not only sensitive but medical information to the government or to any nightclub owner. “Once you have an ID card for your immunization status, it’s only a matter of time before they want you to wear it for something else. “Before you know it, you have a full-fledged ID card system with a ledger behind it, and a database showing when and where it’s used where the government can track you n anywhere, anytime. “It’s not the kind of country I want to live in.”

Mr. Carmichael warned of the dangers of losing or misplacing important data in the event of the launch of vaccine passports and that the government “is opening up to a new scandal”. He said: “Passports for vaccines divide, will inevitably get expensive, it risks losing our data because the governments of this country do not have a good record on data retention. “It’s just another easy fix for the Conservative government. MP Lib Dem added: “The government is opening up to a new scandal with vaccine passports.

The government is opening up to a new scandal. The potential for abuse, data loss and invasion of personal privacy is phenomenal. “If we want to change the way we live at this point, then at the very least we should have a full and proper national debate on it. “Right now there are liberals like me and a handful of Conservative and Labor backbenchers who strongly oppose it, but the government is going under the radar as much as it can.” Labor last week spoke out against the use of Covid vaccine passports, signaling the strong opposition Mr Johnson faces against the proposals. A spokesperson for Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “We oppose the use of the Covid vaccination status for daily access to sites and services.

“Site access tests would be more efficient and give more certainty to individuals and businesses” Deputy Labor Party leader Angela Rayner called the vaccine passport plans “unworkable” and warned they risked increasing the burden on companies already in demand. She said: “We think that is actually impractical and we should encourage people to get vaccinated as soon as they can, and also encourage people to have regular tests. Because that is how we do. let’s keep the virus under control. “Of course, even with both vaccines, you can still get Covid, so testing has to be an important part of that program. “ Ms Rayner added: “A lot of companies – the practicalities, whether in the hospitality industry or in other organizations – they absolutely struggled during this pandemic and there is absolutely no way for these companies to control and to verify that these vaccine passports are legitimate. “

