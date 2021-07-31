Trump: “Leave the rest to me”





For raw emotional content, Tuesday’s hearing of the new House select committee to investigate the January 6 insurgency was unprecedented. Four police officers who fought to restrain armed hordes seeking to disrupt Congress told stories of physical injury, racist abuse and post-traumatic distress. Even for Americans who paid close attention to the crisis, these stories added new texture and horror.

But the House Oversight Committee shed light this week on how and why January 6 happened, releasing handwritten notes from Richard Donoghue, a senior Justice Department official at the end of the Trump administration. The violence of the time took center stage, but these notes help put it in context: The angry mob was only part of President Donald Trump’s long-standing efforts to overturn the election results in the House of Representatives.

Trump’s efforts to challenge election results began long before the votes were cast, but gained momentum immediately after the election. As I wrote on January 26, Trump’s coup attempt did not begin on January 6 but in the wee hours of November 4, when Trump told the White House: This is a fraud against the American public. It is a shame for our country. We were preparing to win this election. He added: Frankly, we won this election. (He didn’t and wasn’t forthright.)

In November and early December, Trump’s efforts focused on pressuring state officials in places like Arizona and Georgia to refuse to certify results in Biden’s favor, and on the Attorney General William Barr to cast doubt on the results. But Barr refused, breaking with Trump, as did key Republicans including Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. Once Barr was sidelined, the Washington Post reported this week, Trump launched a daily campaign to pressure Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to do what Barr would not do, by trying to file new allegations of fraud before the Ministry of Justice. Unbeknownst to Rosen, Trump was also planning a plan to overthrow him.

What Trump hoped to achieve from these efforts has always been a bit unclear. The Justice Department does not certify the elections and at most could have pursued allegations of fraud in court had there been credible ones, which were not the case. New publications from the House Oversight Committee, first reported by The New York Times, connect the dots. Donoghue explained to Trump that the DOJ couldn’t reverse the result, but the president was unfazed.

Don’t expect you to do this just say the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and R[epublican] This is how Donoghue recorded Trump’s response in handwritten notes.

All Trump wanted was a semi-independent arbiter to declare the election fraudulent, whether it was the governor of Arizona, the Georgia secretary of state, or the US Department of Justice. It was already clear then, but Trump’s endgame was not. After all, Democrat Joe Bidens’ lead was wide enough that a single state refusing to certify or a single case of fraud could erase it. Trump, despite his weakness for conspiracy theories, understood this. But he didn’t need any of those officials to put aside the results themselves. He just needed enough ammunition, no matter how thin, to be able to derail the certification of the election to Congress.

If the election could not be decided on the basis of the results, it would go to the House of Representatives. Although Democrats hold the majority, the presidency would have been decided by state delegations, over which Republicans controlled more.

The Justice Department declined to say the election was stolen, of course. Before January 6, Trump tried his last two options. First, he pressured Vice President Mike Pence, both publicly and privately, to refuse to certify the results, but Pence concluded he had no constitutional authority to do so. Trump also called a crowd in Washington and demanded that they fight. They did, but it didn’t work. Despite the assault on Capitol Hill, the election was certified and Biden was inaugurated 14 days later.

Violence has taken center stage recently. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is said to have feared Trump was considering a military coup and has taken steps to ensure he cannot abuse troops. Democrats have emphasized the violence because of the visceral backlash it elicits and because they hope to pressure Republicans who profess their support for law enforcement by making them choose between cops who have defended the Capitol against the insurgency and the insurgents. Republicans, in turn, tried to downplay the violence and pretend the crowd was really full of peaceful tourists.

What becomes clear is that the violence, while heinous, was simply part of the bigger and more dangerous plot, not the climax of it. While Trump clearly had no problem with the riot, there is no evidence that Trump contemplated a violent coup, and as the attack on Capitol Hill unfolded, he watched in bewilderment. , from the White House, without recalling the attackers or doing anything more to stimulate them.

Could Trumps have planned to start the House election, if only Barr or Raffensperger or Rosen or Donoghue or Pence had been willing to go with him? The answer is ultimately unknowable, but partly depends on how you define success. Trump knew he had a small group of loyal members of Congress ready to rally with him. He also knew that a larger Congressional GOP faction was not automatically Trumpist, but had repeatedly proven to be weak and might well go with it. If there had been enough excuses for corruption and a fairly loud and angry crowd on the National Mall, would enough Republicans have succumbed to the pressure? It seems unrealistic, although there is no way to know for sure.

Yet even if the House’s bet had failed, a corrupt public election decree by the Justice Department or the Vice President would have been catastrophic in itself. Trump had his finger on the pulse of his supporters. (You might not follow the internet the way I do, the extremely online president told DOJ officials, and he was almost certainly right.) Despite the lack of evidence of fraud plaguing the 2020 results, a large number of Republicans tell pollsters they don’t. trust the electoral system. If Trump had succeeded in forcing another authority to give his imprimatur to the fraud allegations, the damage to faith in the election would be deeper.

If the country is to take account of what happened on January 6, the focus will need to be less on tactical movements whether by the police or by Oath Keepers around Capitol Hill, and more on strategic choices than Trump. was farther down Pennsylvania Avenue throughout the post-election. period.

