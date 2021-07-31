PTI says intra-party polls to be held next year – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: A day after receiving a notice of justification for failing to hold intra-party elections within the allotted time, ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) said on Friday that it had not missed the legal deadline.

PTI Information Secretary Ahmad Jawad said the party’s last intra-party elections were held in June 2017 and the five-year term of elected officials would end almost after a year.

He said the advice to party chairman Imran Khan would be looked at in all its aspects.

He said the future course of action would be announced after reviewing the notice in light of the law.

Insists that no legal deadline has been missed

Mr Jawad said the PTI was a party that introduced intra-party elections in the country.

He said that party elections were an important part of the PTI constitution and that President Imran Khan had a clear vision of the concept of democracy within the party.

He said the PTI had held party elections since its inception.

He not only organized elections, but also brought innovation and transparency to the whole process and set up an independent electoral commission for intra-party polls which oversees polls from central offices to lower echelons, said the head of the PTI.

Pakistan’s Election Commission (ECP) on Thursday issued a notice of justification to Prime Minister Imran Khan as President of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for failing to hold intra-party elections within the deadline .

The ECP opinion, a copy of which is available from Dawn, asked the PTI leader to explain the reasons for not holding intra-party polls on June 13, 2021.

Under the 2017 Election Law, all political parties are required to hold internal elections on time.

The ECP requires all political parties to hold party elections every five years, and parties can also hold elections in three or four years, as provided for in their respective constitutions.

The ECP also requested a response from the prime minister within 14 days, warning that the electoral commission will take further action under the law if the opinion is not responded to.

Posted in Dawn, July 31, 2021

