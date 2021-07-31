PM congratulates FBR for achieving “record” revenue collection





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday congratulated the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for achieving a “record-breaking revenue collection” during the month of July.

According to the Prime Minister, the current total collection is 410 billion rupees in July. This was the “highest on record” revenue collection for July and was 22% above the required target for the month.

“This reflects the government’s policies for sustained economic growth and recovery,” he said in a tweet.

"This reflects the government's policies for sustained economic growth and recovery," he said in a tweet.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 31, 2021

The RBF raised 410 billion rupees in the first month of fiscal year 2021-2022, against a monthly target of 341.7 billion rupees, according to statistics compiled by the tax administration on Friday. The monthly collection was equal to 7% of the annual target.

The provisional collection was higher by 36.5% or Rs109 billion compared to the revenues generated during the same month of the previous fiscal year.

Like the previous fiscal year when the RBF surpassed the July target of Rs 57 billion, it again got off to a good start to the new fiscal year.

Out of the 410 billion rupees, the FBR collected 210 billion rupees at the import stage, or 51.3% of the total monthly collection.

Heavy reliance on import taxes and duties can cause inflation in the country, as taxes paid at the import stage are usually recovered by increasing prices. These import taxes also lead to an increase in the prices of electricity and petroleum products.

Previously, it was reported that the RBF raised Rs 4.732 billion in fiscal year 20-21, exceeding the government’s PTI target and was 18% higher than the previous fiscal year.

In fiscal year 2020-21 which ended on June 30, the RBF raised Rs 4.7225 billion, an increase of Rs 727 billion or 18% from the previous year’s collection. according to provisional figures compiled by the RBF.

However, fundraising was 238 billion rupees below the initial target of 4.963 billion rupees set at the start of the fiscal year.

In his post-budget press conference, former finance minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh called on provinces to base their budgets on realistic assumptions, as the target of Rs.4,963 billion may not be met. hit.

