NATO transfers Afghan commando training to Turkey





With the withdrawal of the US-led coalition from Afghanistan, the overarching training of the Afghan commandos, which are the backbone of the Afghan army’s struggle against the Taliban, was a question mark. However, this has now been resolved, as it has been announced that Afghan commandos will be training in Turkey. The first Afghan troops were airlifted to Turkey on Wednesday to begin a training course. NATO acknowledged the decision to the media, but did not specify in which Turkish base the commandos will train or who will be the trainers, citing security concerns. “In addition to the continued funding and diplomatic presence, NATO’s continued support to Afghanistan includes the overseas training of Afghan special forces. This training has now started. For security reasons, we will not go into the details of our overseas training for Afghan special forces, ”NATO said. NATO remains engaged in Afghanistan NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on July 27. Stoltenberg reiterated NATO’s continued support for Afghanistan, and assured the President that this will include funding, civilian presence and overseas training. NATO’s continued support for the Afghan army is a decision taken by the heads of state and government of NATO’s 30 members at a summit meeting in June. The leaders assured the Afghan government that even if the military mission came to an end, their support for the Afghan government and the people would remain long after the troops had withdrawn. “We affirm our commitment to continue to support Afghanistan, its people and its institutions in promoting security and sustaining the hard-won gains of the past 20 years,” NATO’s final statement said. In mid-June, Stoltenberg said Turkey and the United States were in dialogue on where the training of Afghan troops would take place and the details of Kabul airport security. “We are also working on how critical infrastructure, including the airport, will be sustainable. NATO plans to provide support, ”Stoltenberg said. “Some NATO countries, such as the United States and Turkey, are also in direct dialogue on how to make an international airport in Kabul sustainable. This is important for maintaining the diplomatic presence and assistance for both NATO allies and the international community as a whole, ”he added. Is Turkey extending an olive branch by accepting Afghan commandos? Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said at the time that Turkey had offered to secure and operate Kabul airport after NATO forces withdrew from Afghanistan. Given the tense and hostile relationship between Turkey and many alliance members, this offer was seen as an olive branch for other NATO members. The Turkish army still has 500 troops in Afghanistan to train the Afghan security forces. The United States has said it will keep around 650 troops in the country to protect its embassy and diplomatic staff. In June, the United States approached Qatar to organize training for Afghan special forces. Pakistan had previously rejected a similar request. Qatar and Pakistan, it should be noted, have welcomed the taliban. Since 2013, Qatar has also been home to the Taliban’s political office. If you enjoyed this article, consider supporting our veteran editorial by becoming a SOFREP subscriber. Click here for get 3 months of full ad-free access for just $ 1 $ 29.97 .

