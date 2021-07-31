Boris Johnson’s pastry strategy could still prove to be the recipe for success

The Prime Minister is often criticized for being everything for all men. Like Sir Keir Starmer, one has the feeling that he represents everything and therefore nothing.

Dominic Cummings may have likened it to a shopping cart walking around a supermarket, but having your cake and eating it is you never hunger for support.

Another poll found that the British public is divided over Mr Johnson’s decision to go ahead with Freedom Day.

The Redfield and Wilton Strategies survey found that 46% thought he got up too early while 36% thought it was a good time to open up.

Having positioned himself with unwitting help from Cummingss as a skeptic of the lockdown that followed science, the PM was once again able to play both ways.

It is the libertarian who confined us, the green who thinks they can avoid the repercussions of the rise in the cost of living, the free market which has no problem extending the state to keep the north.

Johnsonianism is the definition of cakeism, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing, politically.

Especially when he’s one of the few politicians with the personality and charm to get away with it, as he did as mayor of London and in the EU referendum.

He has all the makings for a successful second term, he just needs to avoid half-baked policies that give voters serious indigestion.

Dr Who doesn’t deserve to regenerate

Shouldn’t Doctor Who take a leaf from The X Factors book and call it a day? There is now apparently a huge scramble to find a new Time Lord after Jodie Whittaker leaves the longtime series.

But wouldn’t it be a better idea to completely exterminate the irritating alien? There was a good reason Doctor Who was taken off the airwaves in 1989: It was hogwash.

While Russell T Davies did a great job of reviving it in 2005, it has become so aroused that it can only truly be appreciated by people who find colonialism in the cutlery drawers (knives and forks are now racist, apparently).

It’s hard to believe the BBC did 862 episodes of this science-why? It is probably 850 too many. What happened to the quality rather than the quantity? The reason shows like Fawlty Towers and The Office have stood the test of time is that they were short lived.

Rather than a new regeneration, the Beeb would do better to confiscate the Doctor’s sonic screwdriver and send the TARDIS on a one-way mission into space.

Behind every great Olympian is a loving family

There has been a lot of talk in recent weeks about what it takes to become an elite athlete; natural talent … supreme physical form … mental toughness. But first, do parents surely hold the key to success rather than failure?

There was something truly heartwarming about GB swimmer James Wilbys’ emotional tribute to his mother after missing a medal.

The 27-year-old said: My mothers have made such a change for me over the past 27 years and that’s probably the biggest disappointment which is that I know I made her proud, but I didn’t. not quite won the medal I wish I had. won for her.

It’s no exaggeration to say that behind every elite athlete is a parent (or other guardian) who had to make huge sacrifices to get them to train on time.

We hear a lot about tiger parents in the sport, who try to live out their own unfulfilled dreams through their children, but there are plenty more who have quietly contributed to the medal table just by serving the bowls of porridge. at 4 o’clock in the morning and driving the highway kilometers.