Pak lawmakers call for public hanging of rapists: The Tribune India





Islamabad, July 31

Pakistani lawmakers have unanimously called for the public hanging of all rapists to curb the growing cases of harassment and abuse of women and children in the country.

The request was made to the National Assembly on Friday by women members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), reported on Saturday. the Dawn newspaper. .

“We, 69 women MPs, demand a swift judgment in cases of rape and the public hanging of rapists,” said Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar of the opposition PML-N.

Women legislators have also called for the formation of a parliamentary commission to examine cases of rape.

“If Pakistan is to be ruled, then rapists and killers must be hanged in public,” said Asma Qadeer, a member of the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party.

Qadeer broke down in tears as he spoke on the floor of the house about the increase in cases of rape of women and children and the recent incident in Islamabad in which Noor Mukadam, the daughter of former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was killed by a “friend”.

The issue of violence against women has caught the attention of lawmakers due to the gruesome murder of Mukadam this month in the upscale district of Islamabad by the son of a business mogul.

The killer has been arrested. The first reports say that she was killed after rejecting her marriage proposal.

Maulana Akbar Chitrali of the right-wing Jamaati-e-Islami supported the demand of women parliamentarians and said rapists and killers should be hanged in public places to prevent such incidents from happening.

PML-N’s Mehnaz Akbar Aziz said Mukadam’s killer must be hanged in public so that such incidents do not take place in the future.

PPP’s Shamim Ara Panhwar said that in light of the growing incidents of child abuse and rape of women, there was no choice but to hang rapists and killers in public.

Federal Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said the government had recently passed a law against rape cases, but only laws would not work as there was a need to change the mindset of society to l towards women.

She said the government must protect all women because women will no longer accept their humiliation and suffering.

She expressed satisfaction that the investigation into Mukadam’s case was headed in the right direction.

According to a Human Rights Watch report released earlier this year, data collected from domestic violence hotlines across the country showed a 200% increase in domestic violence between January and March. last year. PTI

