China’s threats won international support from Taiwan | Taiwan News

(photo AP) TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Threats from Chinese leader Xi Jinping () have put Taiwan on the international agenda and helped it garner unprecedented levels of international support, according to an opinion piece in “Foreign police” argued Friday (July 30). Zoe Leung, senior associate in the Asia-Pacific program at the EastWest Institute, and Cameron Waltz, junior researcher at the George HW Bush Foundation for US-China Relations, wrote that China’s attempts to force unification have failed. turned against him. The war of words only strengthened Taiwan’s democratic resolve and international standing. Xi’s credibility has already been damaged by the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) crackdown on Uyghurs and the crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong. His harsh words about Taiwan garnered more negative attention in the United States, the authors argued. “Under Biden, the White House and Congress are aligned that Taiwan is a problem in its own right as opposed to a sideshow of US-China relations,” according to the foreign policy article. In a rare display of bipartisanship, Congress is debating a record 33 Taiwan-related bills. “The United States is now closest to Taiwan since it withdrew recognition from the Republic of China in 1979,” wrote Leung and Waltz, referring to visits to the island nation by officials and plans. like vaccine donations. The attitude of the United States has also spread to other countries, which are now less likely to give in to Chinese demands. This is especially true after Beijing’s refusal to allow Taiwan to attend the World Health Assembly, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Xi’s tactics may be popular in China, but they “have helped Taiwan gain more international support than it has seen in decades,” the authors wrote. They concluded that “China has given Taiwan as much reason to be confident as it needs to be anxious.”

