Two Ada-class corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy will be jointly produced by Turkey and Ukraine





According to information published by Turkish TV, Ukrainian Consul General in Istanbul Alexander Haman announced that the two Ada-class corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy will be produced jointly by the Turkish company STM and a Ukrainian shipyard.

Follow Navy Recognition on Google News at this link Turkish Navy Ada Class Corvette. (Image source from Naval Analytics website) In February 2021, the Daily Sabah website announced that three Ada-class corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy would be built in collaboration with Turkey and the Ukrainian Okean shipyard. As part of the military cooperation agreements signed in October and December 14 between the two countries, a memorandum of understanding was signed with the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) to produce corvettes for the Ukrainian navy. Under the deal, the first of the corvettes is to be built in Turkey, while the rest will be produced at the Okean shipyard. The Ada class is a class of anti-submarine corvettes developed primarily for the Turkish Navy under Project MILGEM, a national warship program of the Republic of Turkey. Managed by the Turkish Navy, the project aims to develop multipurpose corvettes and frigates that can be deployed in a range of missions, including reconnaissance, surveillance, early warning, anti-submarine warfare, war ground-to-ground and ground-to-air. , and amphibious operations. The Ada-class corvette is designed to provide anti-submarine warfare and high-sea patrol capabilities. The four series ships, TCG Heybeliada, TCG Bykada, TCG Burgazada and TCG Knalada were built by the command of the Istanbul shipyard. The Turkish Navy’s first Ada TCG Heybeliada class corvette was launched at a ceremony attended by Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoan on September 27, 2008 and entered service in September 2011. The Ada class corvette is powered by a combined diesel and gas propulsion system (CODAG) comprising 1 gas turbine, 2 diesel engines driving 2 shafts. The vessel can reach a top speed of 30 knots (56 km / h) with a maximum cruising range of 3,500 nautical miles at 15 knots (28 km / h). It has a crew of 93 sailors including aviation officers and can accommodate up to 106 people with 10 days of endurance in autonomous conditions. The Ada-class corvette has a length of 99.56 m, a beam of 14.4 m, a draft of 3.9 and a displacement of 2,400 tons. The vessel is equipped with GENESIS, a network-centric warfare management system developed by HAVELSAN, an Electronic Map Precise Integrated Navigation System (ECPINS), an Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS) , a SMART-S Mk2 search radar, an X-band radar, and fire control radar. The Ada class corvette is armed with a 76mm Oto Melara Super Rapid naval cannon, 2 Aselsan STAM remote control weapon stations armed with a 12.7mm heavy machine gun, eight Harpoon or ATMACA anti-ship missiles , a RIM-116 Rolling Airframe (RAM) surface-to-surface missile launch system and two twin 324mm launchers for Mk. 46 torpedoes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.navyrecognition.com/index.php/naval-news/naval-news-archive/2021/10240-naval-news-july-2021-navy-forces-maritime-defense-industry/10504-two-ada-class-corvettes-for-ukrainian-navy-will-be-jointly-produced-by-turkey-and-ukraine.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos